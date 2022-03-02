We hope you find this calendar of local events helpful. You can help by notifying us of any events that should be listed for the general public. Email us at ADnewsroom@appealdemocrat.com. Please make sure to provide contact information. Thanks!
Free Fare Days
Ongoing
The Colusa County Transit will be offering free fare days until further notice. These free fare days are sponsored by a Low Carbon Transit Operations grant provided through Caltrans. Passengers will receive free transportation on any of the fixed-timed routes that travel throughout the county, excluding medical transports. All riders must call the Transit office in advance to schedule a ride. A full list of scheduled route times is available at https://tinyurl.com/uyu9b7j9. The Colusa County Transit operates Monday through Friday from 7 a.m. until 5 p.m. For more information or to schedule a ride, call the Colusa County Transit at 458-0287.
Sacramento Valley Cover Crop Tour
Thursday
The University of California Cooperative Extension will host a Sacramento Valley Cover Crop Tour. The tour will depart from the Colusa County UCCE office, 100 Sunrise Boulevard, Suite E, Colusa, at 8 a.m. The $50 fee includes morning refreshments, transportation, lunch and dinner. Pre-registration is required. For more information or to register, contact Sarah Light, UCCE Agronomy Advisor for Sutter-Yuba and Colusa counties, at selight@ucanr.edu.
Troop 5 Pancake Breakfast
Saturday
The Boy/Cub Scouts of Colusa Troop 5 will host their annual pancake breakfast at the Scout Cabin, 901 Parkhill Street, Colusa, from 8-11 a.m. Meals cost $8 per person and tickets can be purchased from any troop member or at the door. To-go meals will also be available. For more information, email troop5colusa@hotmail.com.