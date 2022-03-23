We hope you find this calendar of local events helpful. You can help by notifying us of any events that should be listed for the general public. Email us at ADnewsroom@appealdemocrat.com. Please make sure to provide contact information. Thanks!
Are you in a club or organization that meets regularly? We can include that as well… let us know.
Free Fare Days
Ongoing
The Colusa County Transit will be offering free fare days until further notice. These free fare days are sponsored by a Low Carbon Transit Operations grant provided through Caltrans. Passengers will receive free transportation on any of the fixed-timed routes that travel throughout the county, excluding medical transports. All riders must call the Transit office in advance to schedule a ride. A full list of scheduled route times is available at https://tinyurl.com/uyu9b7j9. The Colusa County Transit operates Monday through Friday from 7 a.m. until 5 p.m. For more information or to schedule a ride, call the Colusa County Transit at 458-0287.
COVID-19 vaccination clinic
Today
A county-sponsored COVID-19 vaccination clinic will be held at Colusa County Public Health, 251 E. Webster St. Colusa, from 10:30 a.m. until 12:30 p.m. for the Pfizer vaccine. For more information, call 530-458-0399 or visit www.countyofcolusa.org/949/Vaccine.
CFA’s Drive-Thru Spaghetti Feed
Today
The Colusa Firefighter’s Association will host a drive-thru spaghetti feed at the station, 750 Market Street, Colusa, starting at 5 p.m. The $10 dinner ticket includes spaghetti, garlic bread and a salad. Tickets can be purchased at the firehouse or online at www.colusafirefightersassociation.com.
Artist Reception
Thursday
The Colusa County Arts Council will host an artist reception featuring Joseph W. Guillory at 151 Fifth Street, Colusa, starting at 6 p.m. An exhibit featuring Guillory’s work will be on display through April 10. For more information, call 530-458-2222.
Tomato planting workshop
Saturday
The Master Gardeners of Colusa County will host a tomato planting workshop at the Donna Critchfield Memorial Demonstration Garden at Education Village, 499 Marguerite Street, Williams, from 10 a.m. until noon. For more information, call 458-0570. The Master Gardeners of Colusa County office is open Tuesdays from 9 a.m. until noon and 1-4 p.m.
Comedy Night
Saturday
The Colusa Rural Firefighters Association will host their 27th annual Comedy Night at the Colusa County Fairgrounds, 1303 Tenth Street, Colusa. The social hour begins at 5:30 p.m., followed by a tri-tip and chicken dinner at 6:30 and the show, featuring professional comics including Chris Simpson and headliner Thea Vidale, starts at 8 p.m. No one under 21 is allowed. Tickets cost $40, and can be purchased through a firefighter, at Superior Tires, Reading Oil or by calling 530-458-0239.
Vintage Bridal Show
Saturday
A Vintage Bridal Show will be held at the Sacramento Valley Museum, 1493 E Street, Williams, from 1-3 p.m. The event will feature vintage gowns, a history of wedding traditions and a fashion show. There will also be a raffle, door prizes and refreshments. Admission costs $30. For more information or to purchase tickets, call 530-473-2978.
Board of Supervisors meeting
Tuesday, March 29
The Colusa County Board of Supervisors will hold a meeting in the Board Chambers, located at 546 Jay Street, Suite 108, in Colusa, starting at 9 a.m. To observe social distancing recommendations, the meeting will be accessible via teleconference and members of the public are encouraged to participate. To listen to the meeting, call 916-264-0723 or 1-800-356-8278 and enter the conference code: 401978. Participants are asked to mute their phone when not speaking. For more information about how to access the teleconference, call 530-458-0508.
Dementia Support Group
Wednesday, March 30
The Dementia and Alzheimer’s Caregiver Support Group will hold a meeting in the Fireside Room located next to the First Presbyterian Church, 326 Jay St., Colusa, from 10-11:30 a.m. The meetings are confidential and are open to all that are interested. For more information, call 530-458-5231.