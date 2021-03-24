We hope you find this calendar of local events helpful. You can help by notifying us of any events that should be listed for the general public. Email us at ADnewsroom@appealdemocrat.com. Please make sure to provide contact information. Thanks!
Are you in a club or organization that meets regularly? We can include that as well… let us know.
Free Fare Days
Today – March 31
The Colusa County Transit will be offering free fare days until further notice thanks to a Low Carbon Transit Operations grant provided through Caltrans. Passengers will receive free transportation on any of the fixed-timed routes that travel throughout the county, excluding medical transports. All riders must call the Transit office in advance to schedule a ride. A full list of scheduled route times is available at www.ca-colusacounty.civicplus.com/index.aspx?NID=182. The Colusa County Transit operates Monday through Friday from 7 a.m. until 5 p.m. For more information or to schedule a ride, call the Colusa County Transit at 458-0287.
Virtual Health Soils Field Day
Today
The Colusa County Resource Conservation District and the University of California Cooperative Extension will host a virtual “Winter cover cropping in the Sacramento Valley,” field day, starting at 10 a.m. Virtual presentations on soil health will be given by local professionals in the field. For more information, contact Light at selight@ucanr.edu or Harper at liz@colusarcd.org.
Board of Supervisors special meeting
Today
The Colusa County Board of Supervisors will hold a special meeting in the Board Chambers, 546 Jay Street, Colusa, starting at 12 p.m.
Princeton FFA Drive-Thru Rib Feed
Today
The Princeton chapter of Future Farmers of America will host a drive-thru rib feed at Princeton High School, 473 State Street, Princeton, from 4-6 p.m. Tickets cost $35 and include a full rack of pork ribs, beans and rolls with enough to feed about 3-4 people. A limited number of tickets will be sold at the door. For more information, call 439-2261.
COVID-19 Relief Grant Assistance Workshop
Thursday
A COVID-19 Relief Grant assistance workshop will be held at the Colusa County Chamber of Commerce, 2963 Davison Court, Colusa, from 9-11a.m. The meeting can be attended virtually or in-person. There will be limited seating for the in-person meeting and those that attend will be required to wear a mask and social distance. To reserve a spot, call Jennifer Diaz at 458-5525 or email info@colusachamber.org. To RSVP in Spanish, call 707-303-6377.
Maxwell Parks and Recreation Department’s Easter egg hunt
Saturday
The Maxwell Parks and Recreation Department will host an Easter egg hunt on the football field at Maxwell High School, 515 Oak Street, Maxwell, starting at 10 a.m. Ages 0 through 13 are welcome to attend. For more information, call 501-6588 or visit http://www.maxwellparkandrec.com/.
March of the Minis
Saturday
The city of Colusa will host a “March of the Minis” parade along the Sacramento River Levee Park Road in Colusa, starting at 11 a.m. For more information, visit the “March of the Minis!” event page on Facebook.
Pioneer Living demonstration
Saturday
The Stonyford Youth Club will host a Pioneer Living bread and butter making demonstration at the museum, located at 239 Market Street, Stonyford, starting at 1 p.m. For more information, call 963-3534.
Drive By Field Day
Tuesday, March 30
The University of California Cooperative Extension and the Colusa Resource Conservation District will host a drive by field visit to view cover crop demonstration plots from 9-11 a.m. The field visits are open to the public and attendees are welcome to stop by anytime during the event. UCCE and RCD staff will be available to answer questions. The field is on the right side of the street 0.8 miles up River Road from the intersection of River Road and Butte Slough Road and UCCE signs will be posted for direction. For more information, email selight@ucanr.edu or liz@colusarcd.org.
Board of Supervisors meeting
Tuesday, March 30
The Colusa County Board of Supervisors will hold a meeting in the Board Chambers, located at 546 Jay Street, Suite 108, in Colusa, starting at 9 a.m. To observe social distancing recommendations, the meeting will be accessible via teleconference and members of the public are encouraged to participate. To listen to the meeting, call 916-264-0723 or 1-800-356-8278 and enter the conference code: 401978. Participants are asked to mute their phone when not speaking. Those that would like to participate in the Public Comment portion of the meeting or would like to comment on a specific agenda item, text your name to 501-3309 and the Chair will recognize you when it is your turn to speak. For more information about how to access the teleconference, call 458-0508.