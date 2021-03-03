We hope you find this calendar of local events helpful. You can help by notifying us of any events that should be listed for the general public. Email us at ADnewsroom@appealdemocrat.com. Please make sure to provide contact information. Thanks!
Free Fare Days
Today – March 31
The Colusa County Transit will be offering free fare days until further notice thanks to a Low Carbon Transit Operations grant provided through Caltrans. Passengers will receive free transportation on any of the fixed-timed routes that travel throughout the county, excluding medical transports. All riders must call the Transit office in advance to schedule a ride. A full list of scheduled route times is available at www.ca-colusacounty.civicplus.com/index.aspx?NID=182. The Colusa County Transit operates Monday through Friday from 7 a.m. until 5 p.m. For more information or to schedule a ride, call the Colusa County Transit at 458-0287.
Planning Commission meeting
Today
The Colusa County Planning Commission will hold a meeting in the Board Chambers, 543 Jay Street, Suite 108, Colusa, starting at 9 a.m. To observe social distancing recommendations, the meeting will be accessible via teleconference. To listen to the meeting, call 916-264-0723 or 1-800-356-8278 and enter the conference code: 401978. Participants are asked to mute their phone when not speaking. Those that would like to participate in the Public Comment portion of the meeting or would like to comment on a specific agenda item, text your name to 501-3309 and the Chair will recognize you when it is your turn to speak. For more information about how to access the teleconference, call 458-0508.
Williams Unified School District special Board of Trustees meeting
Today
The Williams Unified School District Board of Trustees will hold a special meeting at the College and Career Center, located at 260 11th St. in Williams, starting at 5:30 p.m. that will include a public hearing To observe social distancing recommendations, the meeting will have a limited seating capacity but will be accessible via Zoom. To access the meeting, visit www.zoom.com/join and enter meeting ID: 843 1268 8081 and password: 129957 or call 1-669-900-6833. Participants are asked to mute their phone or microphone when not speaking. If you would like to participate in the public input portion of the meeting or comment on a specific agenda item, text your name to 681-7847 and the Chair will notify you when it is your turn to speak during the meeting. For more information, call 473-5894.
Princeton Joint Unified School
Thursday
The Princeton Joint Unified School District Board will hold a meeting in the Princeton Joint Unified School District’s Administrative Building, 473 State St., Princeton, starting at 5:30 p.m. To observe social distancing recommendations, the meetings will be accessible to the public via teleconference. To access the meeting, visit www.zoom.com/join and enter meeting ID: 875 5233 0270 and password: school or call 1-669-900-9128 and enter passcode: 645651. For more information, call 439-2261.
Irrigation Drip System Demonstration
Friday
UCCE Master Gardeners of Colusa County will host an irrigation drip system demonstration in the Farm to School Community Garden at Education Village, 499 Marguerite Street, Williams, starting at 10 a.m. The UCCE Master Gardeners of Colusa County will demonstrate how to put in an irrigation drip system for a vegetable garden. For more information, call 458-0570. The Master Gardeners of Colusa County office is open Tuesdays from 9 a.m. until noon and 1-4 p.m.
Almond Fun Run
Saturday
The eighth annual Arbuckle Almond Fun Run/Walk will be held at Pierce High School, located at 960 Wildwood Road. Registration begins at 7:15 a.m. The one mile run starts at 8 a.m. and the 5K walk/run starts at 8:30. Registration fees are $20 and Pierce High School students can race for $10. Children 13 years of age and younger must be accompanied by an adult to participate. Dogs, rollerblades, skates and skateboards, bikes or scooters are not permitted. Proceeds from the event will benefit educational programs at Pierce Unified School District. Registration forms can be slid under the Arbuckle Parks and Recreation District office, located at 309 Fifth Street, or mailed to P.O. Box 858, Arbuckle, CA 95912. For more information, contact 473-3016.