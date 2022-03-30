We hope you find this calendar of local events helpful. You can help by notifying us of any events that should be listed for the general public. Email us at ADnewsroom@appealdemocrat.com. Please make sure to provide contact information. Thanks!
Are you in a club or organization that meets regularly? We can include that as well… let us know.
COVID-19 Vaccination Clinic
Today
A county-sponsored COVID-19 vaccination clinic will be held at Colusa County Public Health, 251 E. Webster St. Colusa, from 10:30 a.m. until 12:30 p.m. for the Moderna vaccine. For more information, call 530-458-0399 or visit www.countyofcolusa.org/949/Vaccine.
Dementia Support Group
Today
The Dementia and Alzheimer’s Caregiver Support Group will hold a meeting in the Fireside Room located next to the First Presbyterian Church, 326 Jay St., Colusa, from 10-11:30 a.m. The meetings are confidential and are open to all that are interested. For more information, call 530-458-5231.
Colusa County Republican Kick Off meeting
Thursday
The Colusa County Republican Central Committee will host a meeting at Rocco’s Bar and Grill, 546 Market Street, Colusa, starting at 6 p.m. All are welcome to attend but to become a member, interested participants must be a registered Republican in Colusa County.
Family Fair
Saturday
To celebrate the nationally recognized “Month of the Young Child,” the Colusa County Office of Education – Children’s Services Department will host a family fair at Egling Middle School, 813 Webster Street, Colusa, from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. The festivities will include games and activities, art projects, snacks and drinks, a magic show, a petting zoo, sensory activities and more. For more information, email jmoye@ccoe.net.
Business Finance workshop
Monday, April 4
The Colusa County Chamber of Commerce will host a business finance workshop at the chamber office, 2963 Davison Court, Colusa, from 9-11 a.m. Topics to be discussed include California Grant Relief, SBA Economic Injury Disaster Loans, the Colusa County Partnership Intermediary Relending Program, local bank business programs and alternative lending options. For more information or to register, call 530-458-5525 or email info@colusachamber.org.
Safe Haven open house
Tuesday, April 5
Colusa County Behavioral Health will host an open house at Safe Haven Wellness & Recovery Center, 124 East Webster Street, Colusa. The event will start at 1 p.m. with refreshments and a brief program overview. Guided tours, information on the various wellness groups and membership policy and an introduction to the Safe Haven Peer Support Specialists will then be provided until 4 p.m. The open house is free and open to the public. For more information, call the Colusa County Department of Behavioral Health at 530-458-0520.
Colusa City Council meeting
Tuesday, April 5
The Colusa City Council will hold a meeting at Colusa City Hall, located at 425 Webster St. in Colusa, starting at 6 p.m. To observe social distancing recommendations, City Council meetings will be available for live viewing via Zoom. For more information or to view the agenda, visit www.cityofcolusa.com.