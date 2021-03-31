We hope you find this calendar of local events helpful. You can help by notifying us of any events that should be listed for the general public. Email us at ADnewsroom@appealdemocrat.com. Please make sure to provide contact information. Thanks!
Colusa County
Free Fare Days
Today – April
The Colusa County Transit will be offering free fare days until further notice thanks to a Low Carbon Transit Operations grant provided through Caltrans. Passengers will receive free transportation on any of the fixed-timed routes that travel throughout the county, excluding medical transports. All riders must call the Transit office in advance to schedule a ride. A full list of scheduled route times is available at www.ca-colusacounty.civicplus.com/index.aspx?NID=182. The Colusa County Transit operates Monday through Friday from 7 a.m. until 5 p.m. For more information or to schedule a ride, call the Colusa County Transit at 458-0287.
Healthy Eating webinar
Today
In observance of National Nutrition Month, the Colusa County Partners for Health will host a free healthy eating webinar on fruits and vegetables via Zoom at 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. The webinar will help attendees learn tips and tricks on how to incorporate more fruits and vegetables into daily meals and snacks. A fun and short physical activity that can be done at home will also be demonstrated during the class. To register, visit https://www.signupgenius.com/go/10c0d4aa5ac23abf4c07-vegetables. For more information, 458-0380.
Good Friday Worship
Friday
The First Presbyterian Church, 326 Jay Street in Colusa, will be open for individual reflections of the “Stations of the Cross,” from noon until 6 p.m. All are welcome. Communion is available for those who so desire.
Easter egg hunts
Saturday
– The Arbuckle Golf Course, 5918 Hillgate Road, Arbuckle, will host an Easter egg hunt, starting at 9 a.m. The egg hunt will be divided into three age groups: pre-school and under, kindergarten through second grade and third and fourth graders. There will also be an appearance from the Easter Bunny. For more information, call 476-2470.
– The Colusa Lions Club will host an Easter egg hunt at the Colusa County Fairgrounds, 1303 Tenth Street, Colusa, starting at 9 a.m. Children pre-kindergarten through third grade can participate and prizes will be awarded in several categories. For more information, visit the Colusa Lions Club Easter egg hunt event page on Facebook.
– Stonyford Community Church, 293 Sutter Street, Stonyford, will host an “Easter Eggstravaganza,” egg hunt and potluck brunch, starting at 9 a.m. For more information, call 963-3072.
– The Colusa Assembly of God Church, 1747 State Route 20, Colusa, will host an Easter egg hunt, starting at 11 a.m. There will also be a petting zoo, pony rides and maze for children. For more information, call 458-2585.
– The Williams Community Church will host a community Easter egg hunt on the Williams High School football field, starting at 10 a.m. The event will also include a youth girls bake sale and Easter basket prizes for those that find a golden egg. For more information, call 473-5913.
Farm to School plant sale
Saturday
The Colusa County Office of Education’s Farm to School program will host a plant sale at Griff’s Feed & Seed, 851 Seventh Street, Colusa, from 10 a.m. until noon. Fruits and vegetable starters will be for sale and all proceeds from the sale go right back into the program. Chicks and ducklings will also make a special appearance for attendees to watch and enjoy. For more information, contact Craig Richards at crichards@ccoe.net.
Drive By Field Day
Tuesday, April 6
District will host a drive by field visit to view cover crop demonstration plots from 9-11 a.m. The field visits are open to the public and attendees are welcome to stop by anytime during the event. UCCE and RCD staff will be available to answer questions. The field is on the right side of the street 0.8 miles up River Road from the intersection of River Road and Butte Slough Road and UCCE signs will be posted for direction. For more information, email selight@ucanr.edu or liz@colusarcd.org.
Colusa City Council meeting
Tuesday, April 6
The Colusa City Council will hold a meeting at Colusa City Hall, located at 425 Webster St. in Colusa, starting at 6 p.m. To observe social distancing recommendations, City Council meetings will be available for live viewing via Zoom. To watch, visit www.zoom.us/join.