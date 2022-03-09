We hope you find this calendar of local events helpful. You can help by notifying us of any events that should be listed for the general public. Email us at ADnewsroom@appealdemocrat.com. Please make sure to provide contact information. Thanks!
Are you in a club or organization that meets regularly? We can include that as well… let us know.
Free Fare Days
Ongoing
The Colusa County Transit will be offering free fare days until further notice. These free fare days are sponsored by a Low Carbon Transit Operations grant provided through Caltrans. Passengers will receive free transportation on any of the fixed-timed routes that travel throughout the county, excluding medical transports. All riders must call the Transit office in advance to schedule a ride. A full list of scheduled route times is available at https://tinyurl.com/uyu9b7j9. The Colusa County Transit operates Monday through Friday from 7 a.m. until 5 p.m. For more information or to schedule a ride, call the Colusa County Transit at 458-0287.
COVID-19 vaccination clinic
Today
A county-sponsored COVID-19 vaccination clinic will be held at Colusa County Public Health, 251 E. Webster St. Colusa, from 10:30 a.m. until 12:30 p.m. for the Pfizer vaccine. For more information, call 530-458-0399 or visit www.countyofcolusa.org/949/Vaccine.
Board of Education meeting
Today
The Colusa County Board of Education will hold a public hearing, special meeting and regular meeting in the large conference room at 345 Fifth Street, Colusa, starting at 4 p.m. For more information or to view the agenda, visit www.ccoe.net.
PJUSD Community meeting
Today
Pierce Joint Unified School District will host a community meeting to discuss the current plans to replace the district’s pool in the multi-purpose room at Pierce High School, 960 Wildwood Road, Arbuckle, starting at 5 p.m.
New Legacy Project concert
Thursday
The Nashville-based band New Legacy Project will perform a free live concert at the Stonyford Community Church, 293 Sutter Street, Stonyford, starting at 6:30 p.m. For more information, visit www.NewLegacyProject.com.
Landscape tree workshop
Saturday
The Master Gardeners of Colusa County will host a Landscape Tree workshop at the Colusa County Courthouse, 547 Market Street, Colusa, from 10 a.m. until noon. For more information, call 458-0570. The Master Gardeners of Colusa County office is open Tuesdays from 9 a.m. until noon and 1-4 p.m.
Leprechaun Run
Saturday
The third annual Leprechaun Run, hosted by the Maxwell Parks and Recreation Auxiliary, will be held at Maxwell Elementary School, located at 146 North St. in Maxwell, starting at 9 a.m. Registration will begin at 8 a.m. on the day of the race and costs $15 for adults and $10 for children ages 6-17. Strollers and pets on leashes are also welcome. There will also be a free vendor fair and a pancake breakfast will be available for $6. For more information, contact Susan Meeker at 530-701-0923 or email susanmeeker57@gmail.com.
Sportsman Dinner
Saturday
The Williams Volunteer Firefighters will host the 32nd annual Sportsman Dinner at the Williams Fire Department, 810 E Street, Williams, starting at 5:30 p.m. The event will include a surf and turf dinner, raffles, games and auctions. Tickets cost $50. For more information or to purchase tickets, call 530-473-2269.
2022 Rice Growers Meeting
Tuesday, March 15
A 2022 Rice Growers meeting will be held in the Community Center at the Colusa County Fairgrounds, 1303 Tenth Street, Colusa. Doors open at 8:30 a.m. and the meeting will get underway at 9 a.m. For more information, call 530-538-7201.
Board of Supervisors meeting
Tuesday, March 15
The Colusa County Board of Supervisors will hold a meeting in the Board Chambers, located at 546 Jay Street, Suite 108, in Colusa, starting at 9 a.m. To observe social distancing recommendations, the meeting will be accessible via teleconference and members of the public are encouraged to participate. To listen to the meeting, call 916-264-0723 or 1-800-356-8278 and enter the conference code: 401978. Participants are asked to mute their phone when not speaking. For more information about how to access the teleconference, call 530-458-0508.
Retired Teachers day trip
Wednesday, March 16
The California Retired Teachers of Yuba, Sutter and Colusa counties will host a day trip to High Hand Nursery in Loomis The tour will last approximately one hour and then there will be time to visit the gift shop, art gallery and other nursery attractions. Those interested in attending should meet in the Old KMart parking lot on Gray Avenue in Yuba City at 8:30 a.m. For more information, call Gail Hanlin at 530-300-7787 or Lelah Holmes at 530 742-3325.