Virtual Donuts with the Dean
Today
The Lake County Campus of Woodland Community College will host a virtual chat with Dean Wylie at 1 p.m. Students from the Colusa County Campus are welcome. The chat can be accessed by PC, Mac, Linux, iOS or Android bu visiting https://cccconfer.zoom.us/j/193330037. It can also be accessed by telephone by calling toll free (669) 900-6833 or (346) 248-7799 and entering the meeting ID of 193 330 037. For more information, visit the Virtual Donuts with the Dean events page on Facebook.
Colusa County Fair
Foundation meeting
Today
POSTPONED – The annual meeting of the Colusa County Fair Foundation, originally scheduled for March 25, has been postponed.
Colusa County Democratic Central Committee meeting
Today
The Colusa County Democratic Central Committee will be holding their monthly meeting online due to the coronavirus pandemic. Using Zoom, the meeting will start at 6:30 p.m. and include a short presentation from Joe Armenta of the California Democratic Party about the 2020 Coordinated Campaign. To join the video, visit https://zoom.us/j/3167731282 from your computer or smartphone. To join the meeting with audio only, call 669-900-9128 and enter meeting ID 316 773 1282. For more information, email colusacountydemocrats@gmail.com or message the Colusa County Democratic Central Committee's Facebook page.
Family Night
Today
CANCELED – Family Night, hosted by the Colusa Family Resource Center, has been canceled until further notice.
Community Meeting – Stonyford
Thursday
CANCELED – A series of community meetings hosted by the Colusa County Sheriff's Office have been canceled until further notice. For more information, contact Sergeant Jarrod Brothers at 458-0226.
Cancellations and closures
- The Grimes Community Church has suspended Sunday services through 3/29.
- The Colusa County Free Library has closed all branches. All in-person library services and programs have been suspended but the libraries digital library resources will continue to be available. Additionally, all book drops will be closed and any library items that have been checked out have had their due dates extended. No late fees will accrue during our closure. For more information, call 458-7671.
- The Williams Community Center will be closed through the month of April. All events scheduled at the facility, including bingo, have been canceled until further notice.