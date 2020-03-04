We hope you find this calendar of local events helpful. You can help by notifying us of any events that should be listed for the general public. Email us at ADnewsroom@appealdemocrat.com; or contact calendar wrangler Lynzie Lowe at llowe@appealdemocrat.com or 749-4781. Please make sure to provide contact information. Thanks!
Are you in a club or organization that meets regularly? We can include that as well… let us know.
Free Fare Days
Today – Friday
The Colusa County Transit will be offering free fare days today through Friday, March 6, thanks to a Low Carbon Transit Operations grant provided through Caltrans. Passengers will receive free transportation on any of the fixed-timed routes that travel throughout the county, excluding medical transports. All riders must call the Transit office in advance to schedule a ride. A full list of scheduled route times is available at www.ca-colusacounty.civicplus.com/index.aspx?NID=182. The Colusa County Transit operates Monday through Friday from 7 a.m. until 5 p.m. For more information or to schedule a ride, call the Colusa County Transit at 458-0287.
Hoblit Motors grand opening celebration
Today
Hoblit Chevrolet Buick GMC will host a grand opening celebration at the dealership located at 315 Market St. in Colusa, starting at 5:30 p.m. The Colusa Chamber of Commerce will be doing a ribbon cutting ceremony. There will also be snacks, drinks and prizes to commemorate the dealerships one year anniversary. For more information, call 458-2125.
Stonyford Census Information session
Thursday
An informational session about the 2020 U.S. Census will be held at the Stonyford branch of the Colusa County Free Library, located at 5080 Lodoga Stonyford Road in Stonyford, from 1-2 p.m.
Local Bounty Fundraiser dinner
Thursday
The Colusa County Farm Bureau will host the sixth annual Local Bounty Fundraiser dinner in the main exhibit hall of the Colusa County Fairgrounds, located at 1303 Tenth St. in Colusa,, starting at 6 p.m. Tickets cost $60 per person and can be purchased on the Colusa County Farm Bureau’s website or on the CCFB Local Bounty Fundraiser Facebook events page. For more information, call the Colusa County Farm Bureau at 458-5130 or email monica@colusafarmbureau.com.
Mattress Recycling Collection
Saturday
The Colusa County Road Department, located at 5714 E St. in Williams, will host a community-wide free mattress recycling collection event each Saturday in March from 8 a.m. until 2 p.m. Drop-off is limited to four units per vehicle. For more information, call the Colusa County Road Department at 458-0466.
Tire Amnesty Day
Saturday
The Colusa County Road Department, located at 5714 E St. in Williams, will host tire amnesty days each Saturday in March for free tire disposal from 8 a.m. until 2 p.m. No more than nine passenger truck or car tires, without rims, per user will be collected. The tire amnesty days are sponsored by Colusa County and the Rural Counties Environmental Services Joint Powers Authority and funded by a grant from the Department of Resources Recycling and Recovery. For more information, call the Colusa County Road Department at 458-0466.
Field Clean-Up Day
Saturday
Arbuckle Little League will host a field clean-up day at Balfour Park, located at 920 Hall St. in Arbuckle, from 9 a.m. until 1 p.m. Volunteers are needed to prepare the field, stands and grounds for the upcoming little league season. No experience needed.
Springtime Arbuckle vendor event
Saturday
The Arbuckle Revitalization Committee will host a springtime vendor event at LaVanche Hurshe Park, at located at the corner of 10th and Hall Streets in Arbuckle, from 9 a.m. until 2 p.m. For more information, contact Diana Lytal at 681-2532.
Crafternoon: Burlap Bunny
Saturday
The main branch of the Colusa County Free Library, located at 738 Market Street in Colusa, hosts a monthly crafting afternoon from noon until 1:30 p.m. where participants can create fun projects with their in-house artist Cindy Pronsolino, each with a seasonal or holiday theme. The project for the month of March will be burlap bunnies. This is a free program offered to anyone age 16 and older. Assistance and materials are provided. For more information or to register, call Cindy Pronsolino at 458-0375.
Jessie Leigh
Saturday
Jessie Leigh and her band will perform in Jack’s Lounge inside Colusa Casino Resort, located at 3770 State Route 45 in Colusa, starting at 9 p.m. Must be 21 or older to attend this free show.
Friends of the Library meeting
Monday, March 9
Friends of the Colusa County Free Library will hold their monthly meeting in the Morse Conference Room, located at 738 Market Street in Colusa, from 12-1 p.m. The Friends of the Colusa County Free Library work toward generating community interest in library services and facilities. For more information, email friendsofcolusalibrary@gmail.com.
Board of Supervisors meeting
Tuesday, March 10
The Colusa County Board of Supervisors will hold a meeting in the Board Chambers, located at 546 Jay Street, Suite 108, in Colusa, starting at 9 a.m.
Williams Census Information session
Tuesday, March 10
An informational session about the 2020 U.S. Census will be held at the Williams branch of the Colusa County Free Library, located at 901 E St. in Williams, from 2-3 p.m.
Scrabble Club
Tuesday, March 10
The Colusa Library will host an afternoon of Scrabble play each Tuesday. All skill levels welcome to attend the weekly session that is held at 738 Market St. in Colusa from 1-2:30 p.m. For more information or to sign up, contact the Colusa Library at 458-0373.
Public Economic Development workshop
Tuesday, March 10
The city of Colusa will host a public workshop to discuss new economic development projects throughout the city. The public workshop will start at 4 p.m. at Colusa City Hall, located at 425 Webster St., and is expected to last about two hours. For more information, call 458-4941.
Computer Assistance Class - Colusa
Tuesday, March 10
The Colusa County Free Library is hosting free adult digital literacy classes and assistance at the main branch of the library, located at 738 Market Street in Colusa. From 5:30-7:15 p.m., attendees meet with the library’s technology expert to get help and ask questions. Appointments can be made by calling the library but walk-ins are welcome as well. For more information, call Sue at 458-0712 or email svroomman@countyofcolusa.org.