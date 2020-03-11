We hope you find this calendar of local events helpful. You can help by notifying us of any events that should be listed for the general public. Email us at ADnewsroom@appealdemocrat.com; or contact calendar wrangler Lynzie Lowe at llowe@appealdemocrat.com or 749-4781. Please make sure to provide contact information. Thanks!
Are you in a club or organization that meets regularly? We can include that as well… let us know.
Colusa Census Information session
Today
An informational session about the 2020 U.S. Census will be held at the main branch of the Colusa County Free Library, located at 738 Market Street in Colusa, from 11 a.m. until noon.
English Conversation Club
Today
The main branch of the Colusa Coutny Free Library, located at 738 Market Street in Colusa, will host “English Conversation Club,” starting at 1:30 p.m. Improve your English speaking and listening skills while making new friends during this free class. This is not an English as a Second Language class, but all levels are encouraged to come. For more information, call 458-0373.
Colusa County Board of Education meeting
Today
The Colusa County Board of Education will hold their monthly meeting in the large conference room at the Colusa County Office of Education, located at 345 Fifth Street in Colusa, starting at 4 p.m.
Story Time and Play – Stonyford
Thursday
The Stonyford branch of the Colusa Coutny Free Library, located at 5080 Lodoga Stonyford Road in Stonyford, will host a story time and play session from 11 a.m. until noon. Participants can engage in socializing with similar-aged peers and listen to a fun story with Julia the Librarian. For more information, call 963-3722.
Story Time – Colusa
Thursday
The main branch of the Colusa County Library, located at 738 Market Street in Colusa, hosts a weekly story time from 6:30-7:30 p.m. For more information, contact the library’s youth coordinator at 458-0379.
Williams Unified School District Board of Trustees meeting
Thursday
The Williams Unified School District Board of Trustees will hold a meeting at the College and Career Center, located at 260 11th St. in Williams, starting at 6:30 p.m.
Mattress Recycling Collection
Saturday
The Colusa County Road Department, located at 5714 E St. in Williams, will host a community-wide free mattress recycling collection event each Saturday in March from 8 a.m. until 2 p.m. Drop-off is limited to four units per vehicle. For more information, call the Colusa County Road Department at 458-0466.
Tire Amnesty Day
Saturday
The Colusa County Road Department, located at 5714 E St. in Williams, will host tire amnesty days each Saturday in March for free tire disposal from 8 a.m. until 2 p.m. No more than nine passenger truck or car tires, without rims, per user will be collected. The tire amnesty days are sponsored by Colusa County and the Rural Counties Environmental Services Joint Powers Authority and funded by a grant from the Department of Resources Recycling and Recovery. For more information, call the Colusa County Road Department at 458-0466.
Leprechaun Run
Saturday
The Maxwell Parks and Recreation District will host its inaugural leprechaun Run at Maxwell Elementary School, located at 146 North St. in Maxwell, starting at 9 a.m. Sponsored by the Maxwell Parks and Recreation Auxiliary, the run invites participants of all skill levels to come dressed in a festive costume or green clothing to get out and get moving. Virtual runners are also encouraged to participate. Strollers and pets on leashes are welcome. Registration costs $10 for adults and $5 for children ages 6-13. For more information, contact Susan Meeker at 701-0923 or email susanmeeker57@gmail.com.
Master Gardener Workshop
Saturday
The Master Gardeners of Colusa County will host a gardening workshop in the Morse Conference Room at the main branch of the Colusa County Free Library, located at 738 Market St. in Colusa, to teach and discuss different gardening topics. Talks will be held from 10 a.m. until noon. Pest identification will be the topic of this months discussions. This program is free and open to the public. No registration is required. For more information, contact the Master Gardeners of Colusa County at 458-7671.
Plant Exchange
Saturday
Bring a plant, take a plant. The Master Gardeners of Colusa County will host a plant exchange at the main branch of the Colusa County Free Library, located at 738 Market St. in Colusa, from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m. Participants can swap plants, seeds or bulbs and all plants should be disease and insect free. Selection will depend on participation. For more information, call 458-0570.
Fashion Show
Saturday
The Sacramento Valley Museum, located at 1491 E St. in Williams, will host a fashion show from 1-4 p.m. Attendees will get a historic look at fashion through the ages dating from the 1800 to present, presented by St. Mark’s United Methodist women. There will also be door prizes and a raffle. Dessert, punch, coffee and tea will be served. Tickets cost $20 and seating is limited. All proceeds from the event will benefit the Sacramento Valley Museum. For more information, call 473-2978 or 473-2765.
11th annual Bear Valley – Indian Valley Fire Association Feed
Saturday
The Bear Valley – Indian Valley Fire Association will host the 11th annual Indian taco feed and raffle at Stonyford Grange Hall, located at 101 Market St. in Stonyford, from 5-7 p.m. Tickets cost $10 and include Indian tacos, cookies, punch and coffee. Raffle tickets will be on sale for $1 each or $5 for six. Proceeds from the event will help support the firefighting and lifesaving efforts of the Bear Valley – Indian Valley Fire Protection District. For more information, call Duffy at 517-0428, Babs at 963-3231 or Dave at 301-8328.
Sportsman Dinner
Saturday
SOLD OUT – Williams Volunteer Firefighters will host the 32nd annual Sportsman Dinner at the Williams Fire Department, located at 810 E St. in Williams. Doors open at 5:30 p.m. A surf and turf dinner will be served in addition to raffles, games and auctions throughout the event. Tickets cost $50 and can be purchased by calling the Williams Fire Department. For more information or to purchase tickets, call 473-2269.
St. Patrick’s Day dinner fundraiser
Tuesday, March 17
The Maxwell Music Department will host a St. Patrick’s Day dinner fundraiser. Available for pick up at Maxwell High School, located at 515 Oak St. in Maxwell, from 4:30-7 p.m., a dinner complete with corned beef, cabbage, carrots, potatoes, a dinner roll and dessert and be purchased for $15. All proceeds will benefit the Maxwell Music Department. For more information or to reserve a meal, call 334-3286.
Scrabble Club
Tuesday, March 17
The Colusa Library will host an afternoon of Scrabble play each Tuesday. All skill levels welcome to attend the weekly session that is held at 738 Market St. in Colusa from 1-2:30 p.m. For more information or to sign up, contact the Colusa Library at 458-0373.
Computer Assistance Class - Colusa
Tuesday, March 17
The Colusa County Free Library is hosting free adult digital literacy classes and assistance at the main branch of the library, located at 738 Market Street in Colusa. From 5:30-7:15 p.m., attendees meet with the library’s technology expert to get help and ask questions. Appointments can be made by calling the library but walk-ins are welcome as well. For more information, call Sue at 458-0712 or email svroomman@countyofcolusa.org.
Colusa City Council meeting
Tuesday, March 17
The Colusa City Council will hold a meeting at Colusa City Hall, located at 425 Webster St. in Colusa, starting at 6 p.m.