Williams City Council meeting
Today
CANCELED – The Williams City Council meeting has been cancelled. The next meeting is scheduled for April 15, starting at 6 p.m.
Lunch Mob
Today
CANCELED – The Colusa County Chamber of Commerce’s monthly lunch mob, scheduled at Riverside Lanes in Colusa, has been canceled.
Colusa County Partners
for Health meeting
Thursday
CANCELED – The Colusa County Partners for Health has been canceled to follow the recommended guidelines for group meetings.
Ms. Pat
Friday
RESCHEDULED – The performance of comedian Ms. Pat at Colusa Casino Resort, located at 3770 State Route 45 in Colusa, has been rescheduled for Aug. 14. .
Kelly Twins: Dueling Pianos
Friday
CANCELED – The performance ofThe Kelly Twins: Dueling Pianos in Jack’s Lounge inside Colusa Casino Resort, located at 3770 State Route 45 in Colusa, has been canceled.
Sensational Saturday
Saturday
CANCELED - The Colusa County Free Library has cancelled all programming at all seven branches of the library through March 31.
Colusa Firefighters Association
Pancake Breakfast
Sunday
POSTPONED – The Colusa Firefighter’s Association’s semi-annual pancake breakfast at the Colusa Fire Department, located at located at 750 Market St. in Colusa, has been postponed until further notice.
Board of Supervisors meeting
Tuesday, March 24
The Colusa County Board of Supervisors will hold a meeting in the Board Chambers, located at 546 Jay Street, Suite 108, in Colusa, starting at 9 a.m.