We hope you find this calendar of local events helpful. You can help by notifying us of any events that should be listed for the general public. Email us at ADnewsroom@appealdemocrat.com. Please make sure to provide contact information. Thanks!
Are you in a club or organization that meets regularly? We can include that as well… let us know.
Colusa County Board
of Education meeting
Today
The Colusa County Board of Education will meet in the large conference room located at 345 Fifth St. in Colusa, at 4 p.m. To observe social distancing recommendations, the meeting will be accessible via teleconference and members of the public are encouraged to participate. To listen to the meeting, call 669-900-9128 or visit https://zoom.us/join and enter meeting ID: 819 3307 2723. Participants are asked to mute their phone or microphone when they are not speaking. To participate in the Public Input portions of the meeting, or comment on a specific agenda item, text your name to 632-0263 and the Chair will recognize you when it is your turn to speak. For more information, call 458-0350.
Local Bounty Lunchbox
Thursday
The Colusa County Farm Bureau will host a “Local Bounty Lunchbox” drive-thru lunch fundraiser event. On the menu this week, Market Street Grill will serve up a grilled chicken sandwich lunch served with macaroni salad, baked beans and a brownie. Individual lunches cost $20 and a crew lunch, which includes five meals and a raffle ticket, can also be purchased for $100. Meals will be available to pick up at the farm bureau office, 520 Market Street in Colusa or at De Pue Warehouse in Williams. For more information, call 458-5130 or email monica@colusafarmbureau.com.
Maxwell Rodeo
Saturday
The 90th annual Maxwell High School Rodeo will be held at Maxwell High School, 515 Oak Street, Maxwell. In addition to the rodeo, several other events will be held throughout the day including a parade, car show, bench press and frog jumping contests and a horse show. Various vendors will also be on site all day. For more information, call 438-2425.
A Night at the Drive-In
Saturday
Colusa Casino Resort, 3770 State Route 45, Colusa, will host a drive-in style movie experience with a jumbo LED big screen, snacks and community chosen movies. “Willy Wonka and the Chocolate Factory,” will be screened at 7 p.m. and “Jurassic Park,” will start at 10 p.m. Tickets cost $25 per vehicle per showtime. For more information or to purchase tickets, visit www.colusacasino.com/entertainment.
Mobile Dental and Vision Clinic
Saturday – Sunday
Colusa County Office of Education will host the Healing California Mobile Dental and Vision Clinic from 8 a.m. until 5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. Healing California provides free dental and vision care to those in need throughout the state. Individuals must be 18 years or older to attend. To schedule an appointment, call 491-8309 and leave a voicemail if there is no answer. Appointments are limited and are on a first come, first served basis. Current COVID-19 precautions will be followed.
Jr. Bears Rib Fundraiser
Saturday
CANCELED– The Arbuckle Jr. Bears drive thru rib fundraiser has been canceled.
Stars and Strikes
Saturday
Riverside Lanes, 429 Main Street, Colusa, will host a free outdoor movie night, starting at 7 p.m. For more information, call 458-8866.