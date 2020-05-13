We hope you find this calendar of local events helpful. You can help by notifying us of any events that should be listed for the general public. Email us at ADnewsroom@appealdemocrat.com; or contact calendar wrangler Lynzie Lowe at llowe@appealdemocrat.com or 749-4781. Please make sure to provide contact information. Thanks!
Are you in a club or organization that meets regularly? We can include that as well… let us know.
Colusa County Board of Education meeting
Today
The Colusa County Board of Education will meet in the large conference room located at 345 Fifth St. in Colusa, at 4 p.m. To observe social distancing recommendations, the meeting will be accessible via teleconference and members of the public are encouraged to participate. To listen to the meeting, call 669-900-9128 and enter meeting ID: 956 848 001 or visit https://zoom.us/j/956848001 and enter meeting ID: 956 848 001. Participants are asked to mute thier phone or microphone when they are not speaking. To participate in the Public Input portions of the meeting, or comment on a specific agenda item, text your name to 632-0263 and the Chair will recognize you when it is your turn to speak. For more information, call 458-0350.
Drive-thru Rib Feed
Today
The Princeton chapter of Future Farmers of America will host a drive-thru rib feed at Princeton Jr. Sr. High School, 473 State St. in Princeton, from 4-6 p.m. Those that bought tickets for the event, that was originally scheduled for March 18, can pick of their meal featuring a rack of ribs, beans and rolls. A limited number of $30 tickets will also be sold at the door in addition to frozen 5-pound racks of ribs for $20 and the first ever parking lot plant sale. For more information, call 439-2261.
Family Night: Milkshakes with Mom
Today
CANCELED – Family Night: Milkshakes with Mom, hosted by the Colusa Family Resource Center, has been canceled.
Community Conversations webinar
Thursday
The City of Colusa will host a “ Colusa Community Conversations” webinar at 2 p.m. Facilitated by Mayor Josh Hill, panelists from CCOE will be sharing the latest news from the Governor’s office impacting students, information about summer food programs, online distance learning, literacy, infants and preschool programs and more. To join the free meeting, visit www.zoom.us/j/96593263830. For more information, visit the City of Colusa California Facebook page.
37th annual Catfish Derby
Friday
POSTPONED – The 37th annual Catfish Derby, hosted by the Clearlake Oaks-Glenhaven Business Association, that was originally scheduled for May 15–17 has been postponed until August due to concerns related to concerns related to the COVID-19 virus and restrictions placed on public gatherings. Contestants who registered by mail as of March 20 will be contacted and offered the option to either receive a refund or hold their entry until the new dates. New registrations at the $50 early entry fee will be accepted by mail through Aug. 20. Onsite registrations at the $50 early entry fee will start at 12 p.m. on Aug. 20. Onsite registrations will also be accepted on Aug. 21 until 11 p.m. for $60. The derby will start at noon on Friday, August 21 and conclude at noon on Sunday, August 23. For more information, call 707-596-0248 or visit www.clearlakeoaks.org/derby.
Business Survival Webinar
Friday
The City of Colusa has created a Business Survival Webinar Series to help struggling businesses within the city during the pandemic. The next webinar, which will be held via Zoom starting at 2 p.m., will focus on how to be successful with e-commerce. Guest speaker Adrian Boysel will teach participants how to market their business online to make money. To join the free meeting, visit www.zoom.us/j/93825481664. For more information, visit the City of Colusa California Facebook page.
Maxwell Rodeo
Saturday
CANCELED – The 90th annual Maxwell Rodeo has been canceled.
Colusa County Vintage Picnic
Saturday
CANCELED – The Colusa County Vintage Picnic, open to all Colusa High School alumni, has been canceled.
Board of Supervisors meeting
Tuesday, May 19
The Colusa County Board of Supervisors will hold a meeting in the Board Chambers, located at 546 Jay Street, Suite 108, in Colusa, starting at 9 a.m. To observe social distancing recommendations, the meeting will be accessible via teleconference and members of the public are encouraged to participate. To listen to the meeting, call 916-264-0723 or 1-800-356-8278 and enter the conference code: 401978. Participants are asked to mute their phone when not speaking. Those that would like to participate in the Public Comment portion of the meeting or would like to comment on a specific agenda item, text your name to 501-3309 and the Chair will recognize you when it is your turn to speak. For more information about how to access the teleconference, call 458-0508.
Colusa City Council meeting
Tuesday, May 19
The Colusa City Council will hold a meeting at Colusa City Hall, located at 425 Webster St. in Colusa, starting at 6 p.m. To observe social distancing recommendations, City Council meetings will be available for live viewing via Zoom Meetings. To watch, visit www.zoom.us/join and enter meeting ID: 9917965596.
Cancellations and closures
- Colusa Superior Court will be closed to the public until Monday, June 1, with limited exceptions. Effective May 4, any person making a physical appearance in court is required to wear a facial covering.
- The Sacramento Valley Museum is closed to the public until further notice.
- Colusa Casino Resort has extended their temporary closure, which went into effect on March 19, until further notice.
- The Colusa County One-Stop is temporarily closed. For information or assistance, email aocanas@ncen.org or lceccon@ncen.org.
- The Colusa County Free Library has closed all branches. All in-person library services and programs have been suspended but the library’s digital library resources will continue to be available. For more information, call 458-7671.
- The Williams Community Center will be closed until further notice.
- The Colusa Area Little League 2020 season has been canceled.