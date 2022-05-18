We hope you find this calendar of local events helpful. You can help by notifying us of any events that should be listed for the general public. Email us at ADnewsroom@appealdemocrat.com. Please make sure to provide contact information. Thanks!
Lunch Mob
Today
The Colusa County Chamber of Commerce will host a lunch mob at Restaurant on the Range, 221 Fifth Street, Colusa, starting at 12 p.m. The event gives local entrepreneurs and community members the opportunity to network, promote their businesses and support local restaurants. For more information, contact the Colusa Chamber of Commerce at 458-5525 or visit www.colusachamber.org.
Williams City Council meeting
Today
The Williams City Council will meet virtually, starting at 6 p.m. To watch, visit www.zoom.us/join and enter meeting ID: 530 473 5389 and password: 568634. To listen to the meeting via telephone, call 1-877-853-5247 and enter the meeting ID and password above. For more information, contact the Williams City Clerk at mpineda@cityofwilliams.org.
Freecycle Event
Saturday
The Williams Community Center, 860 C Street, Williams, will host a Freecycle event from 9 a.m. until noon. Those that would like to participate are asked to set up their table at 8 a.m. with items that they do not want anymore so others can browse items for sale. Snacks will also be available for purchase to support the Community Center. For more information, call 530-501-3029.
Maxwell Rodeo
Saturday
The 91st annual Maxwell High School Rodeo will be held at Maxwell High School, 515 Oak Street, Maxwell.. The event will include a parade, car show, bench press and frog jumping contests and a horse show. Various vendors will also be on site all day as well as local food and refreshments. Games and prizes will be available for the kids. As always, this event is entirely free to the community. For more information, contact the Maxwell Unified School District at 438-2052 extension 12122.
11th Annual Community Resource Fair
Saturday
The Yuba-Sutter-Colusa United Way will host the 11th annual Community Resource Fair at Sam Brannon Park, 806 Gray Avenue, Yuba City, from 10 a.m. until 1 p.m. The free event will include more than 70 non-profit and governmental organizations providing information about local resources. A free lunch will also be provided by the Early Risers Kiwanis Club of Yuba City. For more information, contact the United Way office at 530-743-1847 or visit www.yscunitedway.org and click on the “Events” tab.
CFA’s Pancake Breakfast
Sunday
The Colusa Firefighters Association will host their annual pancake breakfast at the Colusa Fire Department, 750 Market Street, Colusa, from 8 a.m. until noon. They will be accepting donations for the all-you-can-eat breakfast. There will also be a raffle and tickets cost $2. For more information, call 530-458-2133.
Board of Supervisors meeting
Tuesday, May 24
The Colusa County Board of Supervisors will hold a meeting in the Board Chambers, located at 546 Jay Street, Suite 108, in Colusa, starting at 9 a.m. The meeting will be accessible via teleconference and members of the public are encouraged to participate. To listen to the meeting, call 916-264-0723 or 1-800-356-8278 and enter the conference code: 401978. Participants are asked to mute their phone when not speaking. For more information about how to access the teleconference, call 458-0508.
Dementia and Alzheimer’s Caregiver
Support Group
Wednesday, May 25
The Dementia and Alzheimer’s Caregiver Support Group will hold a meeting in the Fireside Room located next to the First Presbyterian Church, 326 Jay St., Colusa, from 10-11:30 a.m. The meetings are confidential and are open to all that are interested. For more information, call 530-458-5231.