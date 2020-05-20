We hope you find this calendar of local events helpful. You can help by notifying us of any events that should be listed for the general public. Email us at ADnewsroom@appealdemocrat.com; or contact calendar wrangler Lynzie Lowe at llowe@appealdemocrat.com or 749-4781. Please make sure to provide contact information. Thanks!
Governing Board of Maxwell Unified School District special meeting
Today
The Governing Board of Maxwell Unified School District will hold a special meeting at the District Office at Maxwell Unified School District, 515 Oak St., Maxwell, at 9 a.m.
Community Conversations webinar
Today
The City of Colusa will host a “ Colusa Community Conversations” webinar at 3 p.m. Join Colusa Mayor Josh Hill, City Manager Jesse Cain and Economic/Community Development consultant Kristy Levings to talk about current and future projects happening around town. To join the free meeting, visit www.zoom.us/j/96194129616. For more information, visit the City of Colusa Facebook page.
Pacific Gas and Electric webinar
Today
Pacific Gas and Electric Company will host a webinar for customers in Colusa, Yolo and Solano counties to share information about the utility’s plan to prevent wildfires and reduce the impacts of Public Safety Shutoff events on customers and communities. The webinar will be held from 5:30-6:30 p.m. and can be accessed by visiting https://bit.ly/2W7nkA4 or by calling 866-501-6088 and entering Conference ID: 9598822. For more information, visit www.pge.com/wildfiresafety.
Williams City Council meeting
Today
The Williams City Council will meet at 6 p.m. in the Council Chambers, located at Williams City Hall, 810 E Street, Williams. To observe social distancing recommendations, City Council meetings will be available for live viewing via Zoom Meetings. To watch, visit www.zoom.us/join and enter meeting ID: 978 8655 8258 and password: 704744. To listen to the meeting via telephone, call 1-877-853-5247 and enter the meeting ID and password above. For more information, contact the Williams City Clerk at mpineda@cityofwilliams.org.
Colusa County 4-H
Virtual Showcase deadline
Today
The deadline to enter the Colusa County 4-H virtual showcase is 5 p.m. today. The event allows 4-H members to enter the still exhibits they made this year, despite a downsize of the Colusa County Fair due to coronavirus concerns. For more information, call the UCCE Colusa County 4-H Office at 458-0570 or visit www.cecolusa.ucanr.edu/4-H_Program/Colusa_County_4-H_Virtual_Showcase/.
Williams Unified School District
Board of Trustees meeting
Thursday
Williams Unified School District Board of Trustees will hold a meeting at the College and Career Center, located at 260 11th St. in Williams, starting at 6:30 p.m. To observe social distancing recommendations, the meeting will have a limited seating capacity but will be accessible via Zoom. To access the meeting, visit https://williams-k12-ca.zoom.us/j/83242813151?pwd=cDgzcUJGS3JzbU04WVp6cGlWY0lJdz09 and enter meeting ID: 832 4281 3151 and password: 4HiHHb or call 1-669-900-6833. Participants are asked to mute their phone or microphone when not speaking. If you would like to participate in the public input portion of the meeting or comment on a specific agenda item, text your name to 681-7847 and the Chair will notify you when it is your turn to speak during the meeting. For more information, call 473-5894.
Business Webinar Series
Friday
The City of Colusa has created a Business Survival Webinar Series to help struggling businesses within the city during the pandemic. The next webinar, which will be held via Zoom starting at 2 p.m., will focus on agriculture specific funding and payments with guest speakers from the Colusa Farm Bureau and farm banking programs. To join the free meeting, visit www.zoom.us/j/93825481664. For more information, visit the City of Colusa California Facebook page.
Memorial Day
Monday, May 25
All county offices will be closed in observance of the Memorial Day holiday. A list of Memorial Day services can be found on page three.