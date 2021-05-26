We hope you find this calendar of local events helpful. You can help by notifying us of any events that should be listed for the general public. Email us at ADnewsroom@appealdemocrat.com. Please make sure to provide contact information. Thanks!
Are you in a club or organization that meets regularly? We can include that as well… let us know.
Indivisible Colusa County meeting
Today
Indivisible Colusa County will host their monthly general meetings online via Zoom, starting at 6 p.m. Meetings are free and open to the public. To attend, visit https://us02web.zoom.us/j/5365085716 or call 669-900-9128 and enter meeting ID 536 508 5716. For more information, visit https://indivisiblecolusa.org.
Local Bounty Lunchbox
Thursday
The Colusa County Farm Bureau will host a “Local Bounty Lunchbox” drive-thru lunch fundraiser event. On the menu this week, the Arbuckle-based food truck Sauced will be serving pulled pork sandwiches with coleslaw, fruit, chips and a cookie. Individual lunches cost $20 and a crew lunch, which includes five meals and a raffle ticket, can also be purchased for $100. Meals will be available to pick up at the farm bureau office, 520 Market Street in Colusa or at LaVanch Hursh Park in Arbuckle. For more information, call 458-5130 or email monica@colusafarmbureau.com.
Colusa Taco Throwdown
Saturday
RESCHEDULED: The Colusa Taco Throwdown has been rescheduled for July 17 to better adhere to current COVID-19 guidelines. For more information, visit www.ColusaTaco.com.