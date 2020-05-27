We hope you find this calendar of local events helpful. You can help by notifying us of any events that should be listed for the general public. Email us at ADnewsroom@appealdemocrat.com; or contact calendar wrangler Lynzie Lowe at llowe@appealdemocrat.com or 749-4781. Please make sure to provide contact information. Thanks!
Board of Supervisors special meeting
Today
The Colusa County Board of Supervisors will hold a special meeting in the Board Chambers, located at 546 Jay Street, Suite 108, in Colusa, starting at 12 p.m. To observe social distancing recommendations, the meeting will be accessible via teleconference and members of the public are encouraged to participate. To listen to the meeting, call 916-264-0723 or 1-800-356-8278 and enter the conference code: 401978. Participants are asked to mute their phone when not speaking. Those that would like to participate in the Public Comment portion of the meeting or would like to comment on a specific agenda item, text your name to 501-3309 and the Chair will recognize you when it is your turn to speak. For more information about how to access the teleconference, call 458-0508.
End of the Year Taco Sale
Today
Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic School will host an end of the year taco sale at St. Bernadette’s Hall, 745 Ware Ave., Colusa, from 2-5 p.m. Carne Asada tacos will be sold for $2 each or 5 for $10. Pull into the parking lot for drive thru orders or use the designated area to order to-go. For more information, call 458-4170.
Colusa County Democratic Central Committee meeting
Today
The Colusa County Democratic Central Committee will be holding their monthly meeting online due to the coronavirus pandemic. Using Zoom, the meeting will start at 6:30 p.m. Advanced registration is required to attend. To register, visit https://us02web.zoom.us/meeting/register/tZwpdOGppzIiHdT6Ns7dLPMVxpuTUrtUTq_Q. For more information, email colusacountydemocrats@gmail.com or message the Colusa County Democratic Central Committee’s Facebook page.
Free Fare Days
Today – June 30
The Colusa County Transit Agency will be offering free fares through June 30 to help stop the spread of COVID-19, thanks to a Low Carbon Transit Operations grant provided through Caltrans. Passengers will receive free transportation on any of the fixed-timed routes that travel throughout the county, excluding medical transports. All riders must call the Transit office in advance to schedule a ride. A full list of scheduled route times is available at www.ca-colusacounty.civicplus.com/index.aspx?NID=182. The Colusa County Transit operates Monday through Friday from 7 a.m. until 5 p.m. For more information or to schedule a ride, call the Colusa County Transit at 458-0287.
Maxwell High School graduation
Friday
Maxwell High School will host a modified graduation ceremony but due to current social distancing guidelines and restrictions on mass gatherings the public will not be allowed to attend.
Pierce High School graduation
Friday
Pierce High School will host a modified graduation ceremony at 6 p.m.
Princeton High School graduation
Friday
Princeton High School will have a drive-in graduation ceremony at 7:30 p.m. at the football field. According to the Colusa County Health Department, guidelines for drive-in graduation include a minimum of six feet between vehicles, each vehicle contains only members of the same household, attendees are required to stay in their vehicles for the entire program, public restrooms are not available and not to be utilized, and in-person congregation of students, staff and family members before and after the drive-in event will not be permitted.
Williams High School graduation
Friday
A virtual graduation ceremony will be held at 5 p.m. accompanied by a drive by diploma pick up. Pre-show and registration will begin at 3:55 p.m. and a drive by commencement ceremony will begin at approximately 6:10 p.m. Only one car is allowed per family and the graduate must be seated on the passenger side of the vehicle.
Filmore
Friday
POSTPONED – The performance of country music singer Filmore at Colusa Casino Resort, 3770 State Route 45, Colusa, has been postponed until Sept. 26. For more information, call 458-8844.
Colusa High School graduation
Saturday
Colusa High School will host two graduation ceremony options for seniors. An in-person graduation with diploma cover handout and photo opportunities will be held on the CHS football field starting at 10 a.m. Participating graduates are asked to arrive at 9:15 a.m. An alternative graduation option, individual private sessions, will be held on the CHS football field at scheduled appointment times. Each graduate is allowed to bring two guests 18 years of age and older with the required ticket to either ceremony option. All individuals in attendance at either session must exit immediately after the ceremony.
Board of Supervisors meeting
Tuesday, June 2
The Colusa County Board of Supervisors will hold a meeting in the Board Chambers, located at 546 Jay Street, Suite 108, in Colusa, starting at 9 a.m. To observe social distancing recommendations, the meeting will be accessible via teleconference and members of the public are encouraged to participate. To listen to the meeting, call 916-264-0723 or 1-800-356-8278 and enter the conference code: 401978. Participants are asked to mute their phone when not speaking. Those that would like to participate in the Public Comment portion of the meeting or would like to comment on a specific agenda item, text your name to 501-3309 and the Chair will recognize you when it is your turn to speak. For more information about how to access the teleconference, call 458-0508.