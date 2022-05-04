Capital Summit
Today
The Butte College Small Business Development Center (SBDC) will host “Capital Summit – Funding for New & Existing Businesses” in the conference room at 425 Webster Street, Colusa, from 9 a.m. until noon. For more information, call 530-895-9017 or email konuwaso@Butte.edu.
Community Conversation
Today
City manager Jesse Cain will host a community conversation to discuss the American Rescue Plan Act (AAPA) at the main branch of the Colusa County Free Library, 738 Market Street, Colusa, starting at 5:30 p.m.
Cinco de Mayo Mixer
Thursday
The Colusa County Chamber of Commerce will host a Cinco de Mayo Mixer featuring music, food and dancing at the Colusa Business and Visitors Center, 2963 Davison Court, Colusa, starting at 4:30 p.m. The event is free to chamber members and guests. For more information, email info@colusachamber.org.
Plant Sale
Saturday
The Garden Club of Colusa County will host a “May Surprise” plant sale under the pavilion at Will S. Green Park, 901 Parkhill Street, Colusa, from 9 a.m. until 12 p.m.
Wine Tasting
Saturday
The Friends of the Colusa County Free Library will host a “May Surprise” wine tasting event at the Scout Cabin, 901 Parkhill Street, Colusa, from noon until 3 p.m. Admission is a $20 donation and the event will include special cheeses, desserts, a souvenir glass and entry into the door prize raffle.
‘Cruizin’ to Colusa’ Car Show
Saturday
The Americana Corvette Club will host a “Cruizin’ to Colusa” Car Show at Colusa Casino Resort, 3770 State Route 45, Colusa, from 11 a.m. until 4 p.m. In addition to the car show, there will be live music, raffles and food trucks. An awards ceremony will be held at 2 p.m. Proceeds from the event will benefit local charities. For more information or to register, call Kevin Ferguson at 408-499-3145.
Local Bounty Festival
Saturday
The Colusa County Farm Bureau will host the annual Local Bounty Fundraiser Festival on the carnival lawn at the Colusa County Fairgrounds, 1303 Tenth Street, Colusa, from 4-9 p.m. The event will feature food and drink made from local commodities, a kids zone, lawn games, a no-host bar, miniature golf and a celebrity dunk tank featuring local officials. Tickets cost $60 per person, $100 for a double or $120 for a family of four and can be purchased on the Colusa County Farm Bureau’s website or in person at the Farm Bureau office, 520 Market Street, Suite 1, Colusa. Children ages three and under will be admitted for free. For more information, call 530-458-5130 or email monica@colusafarmbureau.com.