Planning Commission meeting
Today
The Colusa County Planning Commission will hold a meeting in the Board Chambers, 543 Jay Street, Suite 108, Colusa, starting at 9 a.m. To observe social distancing recommendations, the meeting will be accessible via teleconference. To listen to the meeting, call 916-264-0723 or 1-800-356-8278 and enter the conference code: 401978. Participants are asked to mute their phone when not speaking. Those that would like to participate in the Public Comment portion of the meeting or would like to comment on a specific agenda item, text your name to 501-3309 and the Chair will recognize you when it is your turn to speak. For more information about how to access the teleconference, call 458-0508.
Karen’s House third annual golf tournament
Friday
Karen’s House will host their third annual golf tournament at the Arbuckle Golf Club, 5918 Hillgate Road, Arbuckle, starting at 9:30 a.m. All money raised at this event will be used to continue assisting domestic violence victims in Colusa County with clothing and temporary shelter. The scramble format tournament costs $100 per player and includes golf green fees, use of a golf cart, lunch and prizes. For more information or to register, call Diana Lytal at 681-2532.
Second Saturday Community Clean-Up
Saturday
The Farmer’s Daughter, in participation with the Virginia Yerxa Community Read Day, will host a community clean up event at the corner of Fourth and Market Streets in Colusa, starting at 9 a.m. Community members of all ages are encouraged to participate. For more information, contact Sadie Ash at sadiebash@gmail.com.
Veterans Car Show
Saturday
Safe Haven and Colusa County Behavioral Health will host their fourth annual Veterans Car Show in celebration of Mental Health Awareness Month at the Colusa County Fairgrounds, 1303 10th Street, Colusa, from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. A raffle will be held and tickets will be available to purchase for $1 each or six for $5. For more information, call Paul Billeci at 812-5819 or email pbilleci@countyofcolusa.org.
Board of Supervisors meeting
Tuesday, May 11
The Colusa County Board of Supervisors will hold a meeting in the Board Chambers, located at 546 Jay Street, Suite 108, in Colusa, starting at 9 a.m. To observe social distancing recommendations, the meeting will be accessible via teleconference and members of the public are encouraged to participate. To listen to the meeting, call 916-264-0723 or 1-800-356-8278 and enter the conference code: 401978. Participants are asked to mute their phone when not speaking. Those that would like to participate in the Public Comment portion of the meeting or would like to comment on a specific agenda item, text your name to 501-3309 and the Chair will recognize you when it is your turn to speak. For more information about how to access the teleconference, call 458-0508.