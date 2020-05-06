We hope you find this calendar of local events helpful. You can help by notifying us of any events that should be listed for the general public. Email us at ADnewsroom@appealdemocrat.com; or contact calendar wrangler Lynzie Lowe at llowe@appealdemocrat.com or 749-4781. Please make sure to provide contact information. Thanks!
Planning Commission meeting
Today
CANCELED – The Colusa County Planning Commission meeting, scheduled for 9 a.m., has been canceled. The next Planning Commission meeting will be held on June 3, 2020 at 9:00 a.m.
Community Conversations webinar
Thursday
The City of Colusa will host a “ Colusa Community Conversations” webinar at 2 p.m. to discuss revitalizing the downtown area. Guest speaker Michelle Reeves, from Civillis Counseling Group, will discuss how buildings, businesses and tenants can bring the downtown area back to life. To join the free meeting, visit www.zoom.us/j/92132339989. For more information, visit the City of Colusa California Facebook page.
Business Webinar Series
Friday
The City of Colusa has created a Business Survival Webinar Series to help struggling businesses within the city during the pandemic. The next webinar, which will be held via Zoom starting at 2 p.m., will focus on agriculture specific funding and payments with guest speakers from the Colusa Farm Bureau and farm banking programs. To join the free meeting, visit www.zoom.us/j/93825481664. For more information, visit the City of Colusa California Facebook page.
Veterans Car Show
Saturday
RESCHEDULED – The Veterans Car show has been rescheduled for Saturday, September 19. For more information, call 458-0799.
Cancellations and closures
- Colusa Superior Court will be closed to the public until Monday, June 1, with limited exceptions. Effective May 4, any person making a physical appearance in court is required to wear a facial covering.
- Recreation at East Park Reservoir has been suspended until further notice.
- The Sacramento Valley Museum is closed to the public until further notice.
- Colusa Casino Resort has extended their temporary closure, which went into effect on March 19, until further notice.
- The Colusa County One-Stop is temporarily closed. For information or assistance, email aocanas@ncen.org or lceccon@ncen.org.
- The Williams Parks and Recreation Department announced that parks are closed until further notice due to unsanitary playground conditions related to COVID-19. Officials warn to play at your own risk.
- The Colusa County Free Library has closed all branches. All in-person library services and programs have been suspended but the library’s digital library resources will continue to be available. Additionally, all book drops will be closed and any library items that have been checked out have had their due dates extended. No late fees will accrue during our closure. For more information, call 458-7671.
- The Williams Community Center will be closed through the month of April. All events scheduled at the facility, including bingo, have been canceled until further notice.
- The Colusa County Jail, the Colusa Police Department and the Williams Police Department have suspended all in-person visits until further notice.
- The Colusa Family Action Center will be closed until June 30.
- All little league activities have been suspended until at least May 11.