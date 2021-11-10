We hope you find this calendar of local events helpful. You can help by notifying us of any events that should be listed for the general public. Email us at ADnewsroom@appealdemocrat.com. Please make sure to provide contact information. Thanks!
Are you in a club or organization that meets regularly? We can include that as well… let us know.
Angel Tree
Today – December 1
Sponsor a Colusa County child in foster care this holiday season by picking up a card off of the angel tree located at the Colusa County Community Advocates for Parents and Children office, 131 Fifth St. in Colusa, and bring the unwrapped gifts from that card back to the office by Wednesday, Dec. 1, at 4:30 p.m. For more information, contact the CAPC office at 458-7678.
CHIP’s for Kids family nominations
Today – December 10
Applications are now being accepted for the annual CHIPS for Kids Holiday Toy Drive, which distributes toys and gifts to families in need for the holidays. The Colusa County Community Advocates for Parents and Children has been nominated to facilitate the distribution this year and will be accepting applications until Dec. 10 at 4:30 p.m. If selected, families will be contacted by CAPC on Friday, Dec. 17. Applications can be returned by mail or in person to the CAPC office, located at 131 Fifth Street in Colusa. For more information, to get an application, or to return an application by email, contact mcotter@colusacapc.net.
Board of Education meeting
Today
The Colusa County Board of Education will hold a meeting in the large conference room at 345 Fifth St., Colusa, starting at 4 p.m. For more information or to view the agenda, visit www.ccoe.net.
Veterans Day ceremonies
Thursday
Multiple Veterans Day ceremonies will be held throughout Colusa County:
– Colusa Veterans of Foreign War Post 2441 will host their annual Veterans Day Ceremony to honor the local veterans recognized on the eight tribute walls they have constructed at Veterans Memorial Park in Colusa. The ceremony will begin at 1 p.m. at Veterans Memorial Park, located at the corner of Tenth and Market Streets in Colusa. For more information, call Dennis Sanders at 913-5017.
– A Veterans Day event will be held at Stonyford Community Hall, 229 Market Street, Stonyford, to honor all that have served in the armed forces. Opening ceremonies will begin at noon with the Colusa County Veterans presentation of the flag, taps and a rifle volley. The Stonyford Museum’s Youth Club will also sing “America the Beautiful.” For more information, call Penne Arbanasin at 530-963-3534.
Always a Bridesmaid
Friday – Saturday
The Stagehands, in cooperation with Dramatists Play Services, Inc., presents, “Always a bridesmaid” at the Stagehands Theater, located at the Colusa County Fairgrounds, 1303 Tenth Street, Colusa. Doors open at 6:30 p.m. and the show starts at 7:15 p.m. Tickets cost $10 and can be purchased at the door. Attendees are advised to use the Ninth Street entrance of the fairgrounds upon arrival. For more information, visit The Stagehands Facebook page.
Pheasant Festival
Saturday
Our Lady of Lourdes Parish will host the annual Pheasant Festival dinner and silent auction event at St. Bernadette’s Hall, 745 Ware Avenue, Colusa, from 5-9 p.m. Dinner will include tri-tip with mashed potatoes and gravy, salad, green beans, bread, cake, coffee and milk. There will also be a kid’s zone, country story, door prizes and more. Tickets cost $20 for adults and $12 for children ten and under. For more information or to purchase tickets, call 458-8208.
Holiday with Friends Vendor and Craft Fair
Saturday
The city of Colusa and the Colusa Firefighters Association will co-host the inaugural Holiday with Friends vendor and craft fair on Eighth and Main Streets in Colusa, starting at 4 p.m.