We hope you find this calendar of local events helpful. You can help by notifying us of any events that should be listed for the general public. Email us at ADnewsroom@appealdemocrat.com. Please make sure to provide contact information. Thanks!
Are you in a club or organization that meets regularly? We can include that as well… let us know.
Free Fair Days
Today - December 31
The Colusa County Transit will be offering free fare days today through the end of the year thanks to a Low Carbon Transit Operations grant provided through Caltrans. Passengers will receive free transportation on any of the fixed-timed routes that travel throughout the county, excluding medical transports. All riders must call the Transit office in advance to schedule a ride. A full list of scheduled route times is available at www.ca-colusacounty.civicplus.com/index.aspx?NID=182. The Colusa County Transit operates Monday through Friday from 7 a.m. until 5 p.m. For more information or to schedule a ride, call the Colusa County Transit at 458-0287.
Veterans Golf Tournament
Today
Colusa Veterans of Foriegn War Post 244 will host an inaugural Veterans Day golf tournament at the Colusa Golf and Country Club, 2224 State Route 20, Colusa. Registration begins at 10 a.m. and the four person scramble starts at 11 a.m. Registration costs $100 per player and includes a golf cart and green fees. All proceeds from the event will benefit the Colusa VFW and the veterans they help throughout the year. For more information, call Joe Bowers at 845-1846.
Veteran’s Day Ceremony
Today
Colusa Veterans of Foriegn War Post 2441 will host a Veteran’s Day Ceremony at Veterans Memorial Park, located on the corner of Tenth and Market Streets in Colusa, starting at 1 p.m. The ceremony will include the annual reading of the names including on the seven tribute walls located at the park. For more information, call 405-6322.
Governing Board of Maxwell Unified
School District meeting
Thursday
The Governing Board of Maxwell Unified School District will hold a meeting at the District Office at Maxwell Unified School District, 515 Oak St., Maxwell, at 5 p.m.
Harvest Mixer
Thursday
The Colusa County Chamber of Commerce will host a Harvest Mixer at the chamber, 2963 Davison Court, Colusa, from 6-8 p.m. for existing members and those thinking about becoming a member. The event is sponsored by Colusa Industrial Properties and will be catered by Market Street Grill. For more information, call 458-5525.
Pheasant Festival
Saturday
Our Lady of Lourdes Parish School will host a “Pheasant Festival Drive-thru Dinner and Online Auction,” event at St. Bernadette’s Hall, 745 Ware Avenue, Colusa, from 4-7 p.m. The to-go tri tip dinner includes rice, green beans, salad, bread and dessert. Wine, beer and soda will also be available to go. Tickets cost $20 for adults, $15 for senior citizens and $10 for children under the age of ten. The online auction went live on Sunday and will be open through the event. For more information or to purchase tickets, visit https://www.facebook.com/events/340562920377436/.
Colusa Unified School District
Board of Trustees meeting
Monday, November 16
The Colusa Unified School District Board of Trustees will host a meeting at the CUSD District Office, 745 Tenth Street in Colusa, starting at 5:15 p.m. To observe social distancing recommendations, the meeting will be available for live viewing via Zoom. To watch, visit www.zoom.us/join and enter meeting ID: 885 1309 3744 and passcode: 266658. For more information, call the superintendent’s office at 458-7791.
Williams Community Blood Drive
Tuesday, November 17
The Williams Community Blood Drive will be held in the multipurpose room at Williams Elementary School, 1401 E Street, Williams, from 1-6 p.m. Vitalant is requiring donors to wear a facial covering and it’s asked that donors make appointments to accommodate social distancing – the ability to take walk-ins is limited. For more information or to make an appointment, call 893-5433 or visit www.donors.vitalant.org.
Colusa City Council meeting
Tuesday, November 17
The Colusa City Council will hold a meeting at Colusa City Hall, located at 425 Webster St. in Colusa, starting at 6 p.m. To observe social distancing recommendations, City Council meetings will be available for live viewing via Zoom. To watch, visit www.zoom.us/join.