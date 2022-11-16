We hope you find this calendar of local events helpful. You can help by notifying us of any events that should be listed for the general public. Email us at ADnewsroom@appealdemocrat.com. Please make sure to provide contact information. Thanks!
Are you in a club or organization that meets regularly? We can include that as well… let us know.
Lunch Mob
Today
The Colusa County Chamber of Commerce will host a lunch mob at Rocco’s Bar and Grill, 546 Market Street, Colusa, starting at 12 p.m. The event gives local entrepreneurs and community members the opportunity to network, promote their businesses and support local restaurants. For more information, contact the Colusa Chamber of Commerce at 530-458-5525 or visit www.colusachamber.org.
McKinney Vento and Foster
Youth 101 workshop
Today
The Colusa County Office of Education will host a McKinney Vento and Foster Youth 101 workshop, starting at 3:30 p.m. For more information or to register, call 530-473-1350 or email preventionservices@ccoe.net.
Williams City Council meeting
Saturday
The Williams City Council will hold a meeting in the council chambers at 810 E Street, Williams, starting at 6 p.m. The meeting will also be accessible via Zoom. To watch, visit www.zoom.us/join and enter meeting ID: 530 473 5389 and password: 568634. To listen to the meeting via telephone, call 1-877-853-5247 and enter the meeting ID and password above. For more information, contact the Williams City Clerk at mpineda@cityofwilliams.org.
Hot Cajun Night
Saturday
The Family Water Alliance will host the 31st annual Hot Cajun Night fundraiser dinner at St. Bernadette’s Hall, 745 Ware Road, Colusa starting at 5:30 p.m. The event will include a Cajun dinner, an auction and a raffle. Desserts will also be available for purchase. Tickets cost $50 per person. For more information or to purchase tickets, call 530-458-8726.
Colusa Holiday Craft Faire
and Gift Show
Saturday – Sunday
The Colusa County Fairgrounds, located at 1303 10th St. in Colusa, will host the 35th annual Colusa Holiday Craft Faire and Gift Show. The event will feature more than 100 vendors, food concessions, photos with Santa and more. Doors will be open from 9 a.m. until 4 p.m. both days of the fair. Parking and admission are free. For more information, call 458-2641 extension 106 or visit www.ColusaFairgrounds.com.
Colusa County Republicans Central Committee meeting
Monday, November 21
The Colusa County Republicans will hold their monthly meeting in the conference room at the Colusa County Farm Bureau office, 520 Main Street, Colusa, starting at 6 p.m. For more information, call 530-520-1906 or email ColusaCountyGOP@gmail.com.