Angel Tree
Today – December 1
Sponsor a Colusa County child in foster care this holiday season by picking up a card off of the angel tree located at the Colusa County Community Advocates for Parents and Children office, 131 Fifth St. in Colusa, and bring the unwrapped gifts from that card back to the office by Wednesday, Dec. 1, at 4:30 p.m. For more information, contact the CAPC office at 458-7678.
CHIP’s for Kids family nominations
Today – December 10
Applications are now being accepted for the annual CHIPS for Kids Holiday Toy Drive, which distributes toys and gifts to families in need for the holidays. The Colusa County Community Advocates for Parents and Children has been nominated to facilitate the distribution this year and will be accepting applications until Dec. 10 at 4:30 p.m. If selected, families will be contacted by CAPC on Friday, Dec. 17. Applications can be returned by mail or in person to the CAPC office, located at 131 Fifth Street in Colusa. For more information, to get an application, or to return an application by email, contact mcotter@colusacapc.net.
Alzheimer’s Disease support group
Today
An Alzheimer’s Disease support group will meet in the fireside room at the Colusa Presbyterian Church, located on the corner of Forth and Jay Streets, Colusa, from 10-11:30 a.m. The meeting will help attendees better understand their caregiving role while helping to prepare them for future challenges and provide coping mechanisms for dealing with stress and emotional fatigue. This meeting will include a discussion with guest speaker Becky Robinson, who will provide information, education, referrals, care consultations and support services for families coping with Alzheimer’s Disease and related dementias. Anyone interested in attending is welcome. For more information, call 530-458-5231.
Lunch Mob
Today
The Colusa County Chamber of Commerce will host a lunch mob at Don Habanero’s, 611 Fremont Street, Colusa, starting at 11 a.m. The event gives local entrepreneurs and community members the opportunity to network, promote their businesses and support local restaurants. For more information, contact the Colusa Chamber of Commerce at 458-5525 or visit www.colusachamber.org.
Williams City Council meeting
Today
The Williams City Council will meet at 6 p.m. in the Council Chambers, located at Williams City Hall, 810 E Street, Williams. To observe social distancing recommendations, City Council meetings will be available for live viewing via Zoom. To watch, visit www.zoom.us/join and enter meeting ID: 530 473 5389 and password: 568634. To listen to the meeting via telephone, call 1-877-853-5247 and enter the meeting ID and password above. For more information, contact the Williams City Clerk at mpineda@cityofwilliams.org.
Farm Bureau annual meeting
Thursday
The Colusa County Farm Bureau will host their annual meeting at Rocco’s Banquet Hall, 538 Main Street, Colusa. Guest speakers will include Senator Jim Nielsen and Assemblyman James Gallagher. Coffee and pastries will be served from 9-10 a.m. and the meeting will be held from 10 a.m. until noon. For more information or to register, call 458-5130 or email monica@colusafarmbureau.com.
Beet Curly Top Virus informational meeting
Thursday
The University of California Cooperative Extension Colusa-Sutter-Yuba Vegetable Crops
Program will host a grower meeting next week to provide information about Beet Curly Top Virus in Northern California at the UCCE Colusa office, located at 100 Sunrise Boulevard, Colusa, from 9:30-11:30 a.m. Space is limited so organizers recommend registering early. To register, visit https://tinyurl.com/db3saf2w. For more information, contact the UCCE Colusa Office at 530-458-0570 or email Area Vegetable Crops Advisor Amber Vinchesi-Vahl at acvinchesi@ucanr.edu.
Paint Night
Thursday
Studio ABC will host a paint night at the Williams Community Center, 860 C Street, Williams, starting at 6 p.m. Registration costs $35 and includes materials and step-by-step instruction from designer Darlene Crites. For more information, visit the Studio ABC Facebook page.
Vintage Collectors Exhibit
Thursday
The Colusa County Arts Council will host a vintage collectors exhibit at their gallery, 151 Fifth Street, Colusa, from 6-8 p.m. Vintage items from local collectors will be on display and light hors d’oeuvres and drinks will be available. For more information, call 458-2222 or email ccaccolusa@gmail.com.
Colusa Holiday Craft Faire
Saturday and Sunday
The Colusa County Fairgrounds, located at 1303 10th St. in Colusa, will host the 34rd annual Colusa Holiday Craft Faire and Gift Show. The event will feature more than 100 vendors, food concessions, photos with Santa, a raffle, an ugly Christmas sweater contest and more. Doors will be open from 9 a.m. until 4 p.m. both days of the fair. Parking and admission are free. For more information, call 458-2641 extension 106 or visit www.ColusaFairgrounds.com.
Hot Cajun Nights dinner
Saturday
The Family Water Alliance will host the 30th annual Hot Cajun Night fundraiser dinner at St. Bernadette’s Hall, 745 Ware Road, Colusa starting at 5:30 p.m. The event will include a cajun dinner, available for din-in or take out, an auction and a raffle. Desserts will also be available for purchase. Tickets cost $50 per person. For more information or to purchase tickets, call 530-458-8726.
Free Fare Days
Monday, November 22 – Tuesday, November 30
The Colusa County Transit will be offering free fare days from Monday, Nov. 22 through Tuesday, Nov. 30. These free fare days are sponsored by a Low Carbon Transit Operations grant provided through Caltrans. Passengers will receive free transportation on any of the fixed-timed routes that travel throughout the county, excluding medical transports. All riders must call the Transit office in advance to schedule a ride. A full list of scheduled route times is available at https://tinyurl.com/uyu9b7j9. The Colusa County Transit operates Monday through Friday from 7 a.m. until 5 p.m. For more information or to schedule a ride, call the Colusa County Transit at 458-0287.
Board of Supervisors meeting
Tuesday, November 23
The Colusa County Board of Supervisors will hold a meeting in the Board Chambers, located at 546 Jay Street, Suite 108, in Colusa, starting at 9 a.m. To observe social distancing recommendations, the meeting will be accessible via teleconference and members of the public are encouraged to participate. To listen to the meeting, call 916-264-0723 or 1-800-356-8278 and enter the conference code: 401978. Participants are asked to mute their phone when not speaking. For more information about how to access the teleconference, call 458-0508.