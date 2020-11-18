We hope you find this calendar of local events helpful. You can help by notifying us of any events that should be listed for the general public. Email us at ADnewsroom@appealdemocrat.com. Please make sure to provide contact information. Thanks!
Are you in a club or organization that meets regularly? We can include that as well… let us know.
Free Fair Days
Today - December 31
The Colusa County Transit will be offering free fare days today through the end of the year thanks to a Low Carbon Transit Operations grant provided through Caltrans. Passengers will receive free transportation on any of the fixed-timed routes that travel throughout the county, excluding medical transports. All riders must call the Transit office in advance to schedule a ride. A full list of scheduled route times is available at www.ca-colusacounty.civicplus.com/index.aspx?NID=182. The Colusa County Transit operates Monday through Friday from 7 a.m. until 5 p.m. For more information or to schedule a ride, call the Colusa County Transit at 458-0287.
CHIPS for Kids family nominations
Today - December 3
Applications are now being accepted for the annual CHIPS for Kids Holiday Toy Drive, which distributes toys and gifts to families in need for the holidays. The Colusa County Community Advocates for Parents and Children has been nominated to facilitate the distribution this year and will be accepting applications until Dec. 3 at 4:30 p.m. If selected, families will be contacted by CAPC on Friday, Dec. 11. Applications can be returned by mail or in person to the CAPC office, located at 131 Fifth Street in Colusa. For more information, to get an application, or to return an application by email, contact cbowers@colusacapc.net.
Angel Tree
Today - December 3
Sponsor a Colusa County child in foster care this holiday season by picking up a card off of the angel tree located at the Colusa County Community Advocates for Parents and Children office, 131 Fifth St. in Colusa, and bring the unwrapped gifts from that card back to the office by Thursday, Dec. 3, at 4:30 p.m. For more information, contact the CAPC office at 458-7678 or email cbowers@colusacapc.net.
Levee Park Planning Community Meeting
Today
The city of Colusa will host a Levee Park Planning Community Meeting in the conference room at Colusa City Hall, located at 425 Webster St. in Colusa, starting at 6:30 p.m. Seating will be limited to 25 people. The meeting will also be accessible via Zoom and Facebook Live. To view, visit https://zoom.us/j/96975466870 or the City of Colusa, California Facebook page.
Harvest Mixer
Thursday
The Colusa County Chamber of Commerce will host a Harvest Mixer at the chamber, 2963 Davison Court, Colusa, from 6-8 p.m. for existing members and those thinking about becoming a member. The event is sponsored by Colusa Industrial Properties and will be catered by Market Street Grill. For more information, call 458-5525.
“Managing Weeds in Grasslands and
Rangeland in the Context of Fire
in California” webinar
Today
The University of California Cooperative Extension will host a Managing Weeds in Grasslands and Rangeland in the Context of Fire in California webinar from 9 a.m.-noon. The latest information on weed control and fire will be presented during the webinar. The cost is $20 and people can register at http://ucanr.edu/managingweedswebinar. For more information, email Whitney Brim-DeForest at wbrimdeforest@ucanr.ed.
Williams City Council meeting
Today
The Williams City Council will meet at 6 p.m. in the Council Chambers, located at Williams City Hall, 810 E Street, Williams. To observe social distancing recommendations, City Council meetings will be available for live viewing via Zoom. To watch, visit www.zoom.us/join and enter meeting ID: 964 8886 7123 and password: 470390. To listen to the meeting via telephone, call 1-877-853-5247 and enter the meeting ID and password above. For more information, contact the Williams City Clerk at mpineda@cityofwilliams.org.
Pierce Joint Unified School
District Board meeting
Thursday
The Pierce Joint Unified School District Board will hold a meeting in the PJUSD Technology Building, 540A Sixth Street, Arbuckle, starting at 5 p.m. To observe social distancing recommendations, the meetings will be accessible to the public via teleconference. To watch or listen, call 1-336-618-7254 and enter the pin: 720 700 145#. Public comment will be included during this regular meeting and will be heard at 6 p.m. If you would like to speak during the meeting, utilize the chat box to alert the meeting organizer. When not speaking, it is asked that all participants mute their phones by pressing *6. For more information, call 476-2892.
Hot Cajun Nights
Saturday
Family Water Alliance will host their annual “Hot Cajun Nights,” at St. Bernadette Hall, 741 Ware Avenue, Colusa, starting at 3 p.m. This year the dinner will be a drive-thru event due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The to-go meal includes Dirty Rice, tri tip, chicken, coleslaw and cornbread. Dessert will be available for purchase and there will also be a raffle. Tickets cost $50. For more information or to purchase tickets, call 458-8726.
Felipe Esparza
Saturday
POSTPONED: Felipe Esparza’s performance at Colusa Casino Resort has been postponed until Friday, June 4 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Holiday Craft Fair
Saturday - Sunday
CANCELED: The annual Holiday Craft Fairs held at the Colusa County Fairgrounds has been canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Stonyford’s annual Thanksgiving Dinner
Saturday
Stonyrose Heritage Society will host their annual Thanksgiving dinner at Stonyford Town Hall, 249 Market Street, Stonyford, starting at 6 p.m. A free, home cooked dinner will be served and all are welcome to attend.
Board of Supervisors meeting
Tuesday, November 24
The Colusa County Board of Supervisors will hold a meeting in the Board Chambers, located at 546 Jay Street, Suite 108, in Colusa, starting at 9 a.m. To observe social distancing recommendations, the meeting will be accessible via teleconference and members of the public are encouraged to participate. To listen to the meeting, call 916-264-0723 or 1-800-356-8278 and enter the conference code: 401978. Participants are asked to mute their phone when not speaking. Those that would like to participate in the Public Comment portion of the meeting or would like to comment on a specific agenda item, text your name to 501-3309 and the Chair will recognize you when it is your turn to speak. For more information about how to access the teleconference, call 458-0508.