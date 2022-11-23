Thanksgiving Day community meals
Thursday
– A Hand Up will host a free Thanksgiving lunch pick-up for those in need from 10:30-11:30 a.m. The free curbside meal, which will include a full thanksgiving meal, will be available at the Colusa Presbyterian Church, located on the corner of Fourth and Jay Streets, Colusa. For more information or to volunteer or donate, call Robin Rouch at 530-635-1060.
– The Williams Community Church will host the sixth annual Williams Community Thanksgiving Dinner at the church, 315 Ninth Street, Williams, from 2-4 p.m. A turkey dinner with all the fixings will be available for dine in or take out. The meals were made possible by the generous support of the Colusa County Ministerial Association and the Colusa Medical Center.
Knight of Columbus Blood Drive
Sunday
The Knights of Columbus #2145 will host a blood drive at 735 Ware Street, Colusa, from 8:30 a.m. until 12:15 p.m. Appointments are encouraged but not required. Donors will receive a $10 Amazon gift card. For more information or to make an appointment, call Vitalant at 530-893-5433 or visit www.vitalant.org.
Arbuckle Christmas Tree Lighting
Saturday
The Arbuckle Revitalization Committee will host the annual Arbuckle Christmas Tree Lighting Ceremony at LaVanche Hursh Park, located on the corner of Fifth and Hall Streets in Arbuckle, from 5:30-6:30 p.m. Hot chocolate and candy canes will be available.
Maxwell High School Blood Drive
Tuesday, November 29
A blood drive will be held at Maxwell High School, 515 Oak Street, Maxwell, from 9 a.m. until noon. Appointments are encouraged but not required. Donors will receive a $10 Amazon gift card. For more information or to make an appointment, call Vitalant at 530-893-5433 or visit www.vitalant.org.