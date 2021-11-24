We hope you find this calendar of local events helpful. You can help by notifying us of any events that should be listed for the general public. Email us at ADnewsroom@appealdemocrat.com. Please make sure to provide contact information. Thanks!
Angel Tree
Today – December 1
Sponsor a Colusa County child in foster care this holiday season by picking up a card off of the angel tree located at the Colusa County Community Advocates for Parents and Children office, 131 Fifth St. in Colusa, and bring the unwrapped gifts from that card back to the office by Wednesday, Dec. 1, at 4:30 p.m. For more information, contact the CAPC office at 458-7678.
CHIP’s for Kids family nominations
Today – December 10
Applications are now being accepted for the annual CHIPS for Kids Holiday Toy Drive, which distributes toys and gifts to families in need for the holidays. The Colusa County Community Advocates for Parents and Children has been nominated to facilitate the distribution this year and will be accepting applications until Dec. 10 at 4:30 p.m. If selected, families will be contacted by CAPC on Friday, Dec. 17. Applications can be returned by mail or in person to the CAPC office, located at 131 Fifth Street in Colusa. For more information, to get an application, or to return an application by email, contact mcotter@colusacapc.net.
Free Fare Days
Today – Tuesday, November 30
The Colusa County Transit will be offering free fare days through Tuesday, Nov. 30. These free fare days are sponsored by a Low Carbon Transit Operations grant provided through Caltrans. Passengers will receive free transportation on any of the fixed-timed routes that travel throughout the county, excluding medical transports. All riders must call the Transit office in advance to schedule a ride. A full list of scheduled route times is available at https://tinyurl.com/uyu9b7j9. The Colusa County Transit operates Monday through Friday from 7 a.m. until 5 p.m. For more information or to schedule a ride, call the Colusa County Transit at 458-0287.
Thanksgiving Day lunch
Thursday
Hands of Hope will host a free Thanksgiving lunch pick-up for those in need from 10:30-11:30 a.m. The free curbside meal, which will include a full thanksgiving meal, will be available at the Colusa Presbyterian Church, located on the corner of Fourth and Jay Streets, Colusa. For more information or to volunteer or donate, call Robin Rouch at 530-635-1060.
Williams Community Thanksgiving Dinner
Thursday
The Williams Community Church will host the fifth annual Williams Community Thanksgiving Dinner at the church, 315 Ninth Street, Williams, from 2-4 p.m. A turkey dinner with all the fixings will be available for dine in or take out. The meals were made possible by the generous support of Granzella’s and the Colusa Medical Center.
Nursery Rhyme Time
Friday
A Nursery Rhyme Time story time will be held at the main branch of the Colusa County Free Library, 738 Market Street, Colusa, on Fridays from 10:15-11 a.m. through Jan. 14, excluding holidays. This program is geared toward children 0 to 5 years old and their caregivers. Nursery rhymes help children develop language, cognitive, physical, and social/emotional skills. No registration is necessary. For more information, call Literacy Coordinator Pam DaGrossa at 530-458-0373.