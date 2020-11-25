We hope you find this calendar of local events helpful. You can help by notifying us of any events that should be listed for the general public. Email us at ADnewsroom@appealdemocrat.com. Please make sure to provide contact information. Thanks!
Free Fair Days
Today – December 31
The Colusa County Transit will be offering free fare days today through the end of the year thanks to a Low Carbon Transit Operations grant provided through Caltrans. Passengers will receive free transportation on any of the fixed-timed routes that travel throughout the county, excluding medical transports. All riders must call the Transit office in advance to schedule a ride. A full list of scheduled route times is available at www.ca-colusacounty.civicplus.com/index.aspx?NID=182. The Colusa County Transit operates Monday through Friday from 7 a.m. until 5 p.m. For more information or to schedule a ride, call the Colusa County Transit at 458-0287.
CHIP's for Kids family nominations
Today – December 3
Applications are now being accepted for the annual CHIPS for Kids Holiday Toy Drive, which distributes toys and gifts to families in need for the holidays. The Colusa County Community Advocates for Parents and Children has been nominated to facilitate the distribution this year and will be accepting applications until Dec. 3 at 4:30 p.m. If selected, families will be contacted by CAPC on Friday, Dec. 11. Applications can be returned by mail or in person to the CAPC office, located at 131 Fifth Street in Colusa. For more information, to get an application, or to return an application by email, contact cbowers@colusacapc.net.
Angel Tree
Today – December 3
Sponsor a Colusa County child in foster care this holiday season by picking up a card off of the angel tree located at the Colusa County Community Advocates for Parents and Children office, 131 Fifth St. in Colusa, and bring the unwrapped gifts from that card back to the office by Thursday, Dec. 3, at 4:30 p.m. For more information, contact the CAPC office at 458-7678 or email cbowers@colusacapc.net.
Thanksgiving meals
Thursday
Multiple free Thanksgiving meals will be offered to the community on Thursday:
– A Hand Up will be serving meals via curbside pickup at the First Presbyterian Church of Colusa, on the corner of Forth and Jay Streets in Colusa, from 11:30 a.m. until noon. For more information, call Robin Rauch at 635-1060.
– The Williams Community Church will host their fourth annual free Thanksgiving dinner at the church, 315 Ninth Street, Williams, from 2-4 p.m. A turkey meal, featuring food from Granzella’s, and served with all the fixings and pie will be available for dine in or take out. For more information, call 473-5913 or visit www.williamscommunitychurch.org.
Arbuckle Christmas Tree Lighting
Friday
The Arbuckle Revitalization Committee will host an inaugural Christmas Tree Lighting Ceremony at the LaVanche Hursh Park gazebo, located at the corner of Fifth and Hall Streets in Arbuckle from 6-7 p.m. In addition to lighting the town Christmas tree for the first time this holiday season, there will also be hot cocoa, candy canes and caroling. For more information, visit the Arbuckle Revitalization Committee Facebook page.
The Farmer’s Daughter virtual 5K run
Saturday
The Farmer’s Daughter, in conjunction with the Colon Cancer Coalition, will host a virtual 5K run to raise money and awareness for colon cancer and remember Colusa County native Laurel Ash Stevens on what would have been her 38th birthday. Participants are asked to join The Farmer’s Daughter via Facebook Live at 9 a.m. while they run from their location of choice. Registration is $25 for adults and $10 for children and can be completed at https://one.bidpal.net/farmersdaughter/welcome. For more information, visit The Farmer’s Daughter Facebook page.
Blood Drive
Sunday
The Knights of Columbus #2145 will host a blood drive in the Old Parish Hall, l, 335 Oak St., Colusa, from 9 a.m. until 12:30 p.m. Vitalant is requiring donors to wear a facial covering and it’s asked that donors make appointments to accommodate social distancing – the ability to take walk-ins is limited. For more information or to make an appointment, call 893-5433 or visit www.donors.vitalant.org.