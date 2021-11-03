We hope you find this calendar of local events helpful. You can help by notifying us of any events that should be listed for the general public. Email us at ADnewsroom@appealdemocrat.com. Please make sure to provide contact information. Thanks!
Angel Tree
Today – December 1
Sponsor a Colusa County child in foster care this holiday season by picking up a card off of the angel tree located at the Colusa County Community Advocates for Parents and Children office, 131 Fifth St. in Colusa, and bring the unwrapped gifts from that card back to the office by Wednesday, Dec. 1, at 4:30 p.m. For more information, contact the CAPC office at 458-7678.
Parent Engagement Workshop
Today
The Colusa County Office of Education’s Prevention Services department will be hosting a monthly workshop for Colusa County parents. Here, participants will learn how to best support their child’s education through the lens of social emotional learning. Each month will focus on a different topic and a light dinner will be provided. Every workshop is free of charge and will be at the CCOE Education Village located at 499 Margurite Street in Williams from 6-7:30 p.m. To register or for more information, contact Claudia at 473-1350.
Always a Bridesmaid
Friday – Sunday
The Stangehands, in cooperation with Dramatists Play Services, Inc., presents, “Always a bridesmaid” at the Stagehands Theater, located at the Colusa County Fairgrounds, 1303 Tenth Street, Colusa. Doors open at 6:30 p.m. and the show starts at 7:15 p.m. There will also be a matinee show on Sunday, with doors at 1:30 p.m. and the show at 2:15 p.m. Tickets cost $10 and can be purchased at the door. Attendees are advised to use the Ninth Street entrance of the fairgrounds upon arrival. For more information, visit The Stagehands Facebook page.
Community Resource Fair
Saturday
The Colusa County Office of Education Preventative Services Department, in partnership with “And Literacy For All,” will host an inaugural community resource fair at Education Village, 499 Margurite Street, Williams, from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. This event is free to the public and participants will receive resources from community vendors. For more information, call Claudia Deniz at 473-1350.
Sacred Heart Bazaar
Sunday
The annual Sacred Heart Bazaar will be held at the Maxwell Legion Hall, 250 Oak Street, Maxwell, from 4:30-7 p.m. A turkey dinner with all the timings will be served. Dinner Tickets will be sold at the door and cost $15 for adults, $5 for children 4-10 and children three and under are free.
Board of Supervisors meeting
Tuesday, November 9
The Colusa County Board of Supervisors will hold a meeting in the Board Chambers, located at 546 Jay Street, Suite 108, in Colusa, starting at 9 a.m. To observe social distancing recommendations, the meeting will be accessible via teleconference and members of the public are encouraged to participate. To listen to the meeting, call 916-264-0723 or 1-800-356-8278 and enter the conference code: 401978. Participants are asked to mute their phone when not speaking. For more information about how to access the teleconference, call 458-0508.