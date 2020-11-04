We hope you find this calendar of local events helpful. You can help by notifying us of any events that should be listed for the general public. Email us at ADnewsroom@appealdemocrat.com. Please make sure to provide contact information. Thanks!
Free Fair Days
Today - November 6
The Colusa County Transit will be offering free fare days today through Friday, Nov. 6 thanks to a Low Carbon Transit Operations grant provided through Caltrans. Passengers will receive free transportation on any of the fixed-timed routes that travel throughout the county, excluding medical transports. All riders must call the Transit office in advance to schedule a ride. A full list of scheduled route times is available at www.ca-colusacounty.civicplus.com/index.aspx?NID=182. The Colusa County Transit operates Monday through Friday from 7 a.m. until 5 p.m. For more information or to schedule a ride, call the Colusa County Transit at 458-0287.
Planning Commission meeting
Today
The Colusa County Planning Commission will hold a meeting in the Board Chambers, 543 Jay Street, Suite 108, Colusa, starting at 9 a.m. To observe social distancing recommendations, the meeting will be accessible via teleconference. To listen to the meeting, call 916-264-0723 or 1-800-356-8278 and enter the conference code: 401978. Participants are asked to mute their phone when not speaking. Those that would like to participate in the Public Comment portion of the meeting or would like to comment on a specific agenda item, text your name to 501-3309 and the Chair will recognize you when it is your turn to speak. For more information about how to access the teleconference, call 458-0508.
Colusa Groundwater Commission meeting
Today
The Colusa Groundwater Commission will hold a meeting via Zoom, starting at 10 a.m. To join the meeting, visit shorturl.at/swT35 and enter meeting ID: 217 928 4345 and passcode: 453589.
Flu Clinic
Today
Colusa County Public Health will hold a walk-in flu clinic in the gym of Egling Middle School, 813 Webster Street, Colusa, from 1-4 p.m. Flu mist or shots will be offered to all students of Colusa Unified School District. Participating students need to bring a completed consent form to the event. Flu shots will also be available for interested parents and staff. All attendees are required to wear a facial covering while at the event.
Levee Park Planning Community Meeting
Thursday
The city of Colusa will host a Levee Park Planning Community Meeting in the conference room at Colusa City Hall, located at 425 Webster St. in Colusa, starting at 5 p.m. Seating will be limited to 25 people. The meeting will also be accessible via Zoom and Facebook Live. To view, visit https://zoom.us/j/99055884091or the City of Colusa, California Facebook page.
Annual Turkey Shoot fundraiser
Saturday
The Bear Valley-Indian Valley Fire Association will host their annual Turkey Shoot fundraiser at the Stonyford Rodeo grounds, 5104 East Park Road, Stonyford, starting at 9 a.m. Proceeds from the event will be used by the department to equip and educate firefighters and first responders. For more information, call Kenneth Swearinger at 517-0428.
Grimes Ladies Aid Society Bazaar
Saturday–Sunday
CANCELED: The Grimes Ladies Aid Society Bazaar has been canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The annual event will be held again during the first weekend of November 2021.
County Stop’s Day of Support
Sunday
To show their appreciation for local law enforcement, Country Stop will be donating a portion of the profits made on Sunday, Nov. 8 to the Colusa Police Department. The store will be open from 7 a.m.-11 p.m. and store managers encourage the community to make purchases on this day to show their support. For more information, call 458-7323 or visit the store located at 619 Fremont Street in Colusa.
Board of Supervisors meeting
Tuesday, November 10
The Colusa County Board of Supervisors will hold a meeting in the Board Chambers, located at 546 Jay Street, Suite 108, in Colusa, starting at 9 a.m. To observe social distancing recommendations, the meeting will be accessible via teleconference and members of the public are encouraged to participate. To listen to the meeting, call 916-264-0723 or 1-800-356-8278 and enter the conference code: 401978. Participants are asked to mute their phone when not speaking. Those that would like to participate in the Public Comment portion of the meeting or would like to comment on a specific agenda item, text your name to 501-3309 and the Chair will recognize you when it is your turn to speak. For more information about how to access the teleconference, call 458-0508.
Community Park Planning meeting
Tuesday, November 10
The city of Colusa will host a community park planning meeting via Zoom, starting at 5 p.m. To watch the meeting, visit https://zoom.us/j/96350519021. For more information, email citymanager@cityofcolusa.com.