Free Flu Clinic
Today
Colusa County will host a free drive-thru flu clinic to provide flu shots to individuals ages 12 and older at the Colusa County Fairgrounds, 1303 Tenth Street, Colusa, from 11 a.m. until 3 p.m. For more information, call the Colusa County Public Health at 530-458-0380.
Board of Education meeting
Today
The Colusa County Board of Education will hold a meeting in the large conference room at the Colusa County Office of Education, 345 Fifth Street, Colusa, starting at 4 p.m. For more information or to view the agenda, visit www.ccoe.net.
Pheasant Festival
Saturday
Our Lady of Lourdes Parish will host the annual Pheasant Festival dinner and silent auction event at St. Bernadette’s Hall, 745 Ware Ave., Colusa, from 5-9 p.m. Dinner will include tri-tip with mashed potatoes and gravy, salad, green beans, bread, cake, coffee and milk. There will also be a kid’s zone, country story, door prizes and more. Tickets cost $20 for adults and $12 for children ten and under. For more information or to purchase tickets, call 530-458-8208.
CCFB Annual Meeting
Tuesday, November 15
The Colusa County Farm Bureau will host their annual meeting at Rocco’s Banquet Hall, 538 Main Street, Colusa, from 10 a.m. until noon. Guest speakers will include Anastasia Allen, Colusa County Ag Commissioner, and Matt Barr, field claims manager of the NAU Country western branch. Coffee and pastries will be provided by George Petersen Insurance. Admission costs $25 for non-members and CCFB members can attend for free. For more information or to RSVP, contact Monica Sankey at 530-458-5130 or email monica@coluswafarmbureau.com. Reservations will be accepted through Nov. 11.
McKinney Vento and Foster Youth 101 workshop
Wednesday, November 16
The Colusa County Office of Education will host a McKinney Vento and Foster Youth 101 workshop, starting at 3:30 p.m. For more information or to register, call 530-473-1350 or email preventionservices@ccoe.net.