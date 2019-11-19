Food Drive
Today - Friday
The Woodland Community College, Colusa County Campus is collecting canned food and non-perishable items through Friday, Nov. 22, as part of a holiday food drive. All donated food items will distributed to communities around the county. For more information, contact Rodrigo at 668-2503 or email rlopez@yccd.edu.
Colusa County Transit Free Fare Days
Today - November 27
The Colusa County Transit will be offering free fare days Nov. 20-27, thanks to a Low Carbon Transit Operations grant provided through Caltrans. Passengers will receive free transportation on any of the fixed-timed routes that travel throughout the county, excluding medical transports. All riders must call the Transit office in advance to schedule a ride. A full list of scheduled route times is available at www.ca-colusacounty.civicplus.com/index.aspx?NID=182. The Colusa County Transit operates Monday through Friday from 7 a.m.-5 p.m. For more information or to schedule a ride, call 458-0287.
Angel Tree
Today - Dec. 2
Sponsor a Colusa County child in foster care this holiday season by picking up a card off of the angel tree and bringing an unwrapped gift from that card to the Colusa County Community Advocates for Parents and Children office, located at 131 Fifth St. in Colusa by Monday, Dec. 2, at 4:30 p.m. For more information, contact the CAPC office at 458-7678 or email cbowers@colusacapc.net.
CHIPS for Kids family nominations
Today - Dec. 6
Applications are now being accepted for the annual CHIPS for Kids Holiday Toy Drive, which distributes toys and gifts to families in need for the holidays. The Colusa County Community Advocates for Parents and Children has been nominated to facilitate the distribution this year and will be accepting applications until Dec. 6 at 4:30 p.m. If selected, families will be contacted by CAPC on Friday, Dec. 13. Applications can be returned by mail or in person to the CAPC office, located at 131 Fifth St. in Colusa. For more information, to get an application, or to return an application by email, contact cbowers@colusacapc.net.
Holiday Food Drive
Today - Dec. 13
Colusa High School senior Diego Arenas is hosting a holiday food drive to fight against hunger this holiday season. Donations of non-perishable food items, including water, juice, pasta, rice, canned food, bread, oatmeal, cereal, cooking oils, peanut butter and jelly, are encouraged. Several drop off locations are set up throughout the county. All items will be distributed to all seven communities in the county by the Arbuckle and Williams Family Action Centers and the Colusa Family Resource Center. For more information, contact Diego Arenas at 813-2516 or Jennifer Diaz at 458-5525.
Nutrition Class
Today
The Williams Family Action Center will host a nutrition class at the center located at 602 12th St. in Williams, starting a 9:30 a.m. The free class will teach how to prepare healthy meals while sticking to a budget. A cooking demonstration and tasting will also be offered. For more information, contact Betty Huson at 476-0822.
Lunch Mob
Today
The Colusa County Chamber of Commerce will host a lunch mob at Rocco’s, located at 546 Market St. in Colusa, starting at 1 p.m. The event gives local entrepreneurs and community members the opportunity to network, promote their businesses and support local restaurants. A raffle drawing will be held and attendees are encouraged to donate a prize. For more information, contact the Colusa Chamber of Commerce at 458-5525 or visit www.colusachamber.org.
Parent Cafe
Thursday
The Colusa Family Resource Center and the Colusa County Free Library will host a Parents Cafe and story time at the Colusa branch of the library, located at 131 Fifth St. in Colusa. A family dinner will be served at 6 p.m. followed by story time at 6:30 p.m. Children can enjoy various activities in addition to story time while parents discuss thought provoking questions on various topics and socialize. For more information, call the Colusa Family Resource Center at 458-7678 or visit www.colusafrc.org.
Paint Class
Thursday
Studio ABS will host a painting class at the Williams Community Center, located at 860 C St. in Williams, starting at 6 p.m. The class will offer step-by-step instructions to complete a red barn snow scene painting, designed and lead by Darlene Crites. Registration costs $35 and includes materials. Attendees are welcome to bring along their favorite drinks as well. Proceeds from the event will be used to provide Meet the Masters K-8 Art Education Program and purchase supplies for use in the Colusa County Schools. For more information, visit the “Red Barns Snow Scene,” event page on Facebook.
Blood Drive
Sunday
The Knights of Columbus #2145 will host a blood drive in the Parish Hall located next door to Our Lady of Lourdes Church, 345 Oak St. in Colusa, from 3 p.m.-6 p.m. Walk-ins are welcome but appointments are recommended. Donors are asked eat and drink prior to attending and bring photo identification. Participants will receive a free Vitalant t-shirt. For more information or to make an appointment, call Vitalant at 893-5433.
Colusa Computer Assistance
Tuesday, November 26
The Colusa County Free Library is hosting free adult digital literacy classes and assistance at the main branch of the library, located at 738 Market St. in Colusa. From 5:30 p.m.-7:15 p.m., attendees meet with the library’s technology expert to get help and ask questions. Appointments can be made by calling the library but walk-ins are welcome as well. For more information, call Sue at 458-0712 or email svroomman@countyofcolusa.org.