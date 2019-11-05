Healthy Soils Field Day and Equipment Showcase
Today
The University of California Agriculture and Natural Resources Cooperative Extension will host a Healthy Soils Field Day and Equipment Showcase in Meridian from 8:30 a.m.-11 a.m. The meeting will highlight a Meridian based project supported by the California Climate Investments program and the California Department of Food and Agriculture Healthy Soils program as well as an equipment viewing and discussion. Registration will begin at 8:30 with complimentary coffee. Should it rain on the day of the event, call 822-7515 to find out if the meeting will continue as planned or rescheduled.
For more information, contact Sarah Light at 822-4715 or Amber Vinchesi-Vahl at 458-0575
Free Local Resources
Today
The Arbuckle branch of the Colusa County Free Library will host a free local resources event from 3 p.m.-5 p.m. at 610 King St. in Arbuckle. For more information, contact 458-0712.
Toothbrush Rag Basket Making class
Today
Natural Peace will host a toothbrush rag basket making class at Market Street Grill, located at 415 Market St. in Colusa, from 6 p.m.-8 p.m. Class includes supplies and instruction to make your own toothbrush basket. Basket variations will also be discussed. Snacks, tea and water will be provided by attendees are welcome to bring their own drinks as well. Registration costs $40. For more information, message Natural Peace on Facebook or call 216-6466 and leave a message.
SWEEP Grant Workshop
Friday
The Colusa County Resource Conservation District will host a workshop on the State Water Efficiency and Enhancement Program funding that local growers can apply for at the Colusa Industrial Properties, located at 100 Sunrise Blvd., Suite B in Colusa, from 9 a.m.-11 a.m. The SWEEP grant could assist with funding an on-farm irrigation or energy projects. The application period is open from Oct. 21 to Dec. 16. For more information, contact Liz Harper at 458-5131 Ext. 117 or Liz@colusarcd.org.
Community Wildlife Protection Plan presentation
Friday
The Community Wildlife Protection Plan will be presented by the Colusa County Resource Conservation District at the Stonyford Community Hall, located at 2362 Cobden-Stoneyford Road in Stonyford, from 6 p.m.-8 p.m. For more information or the RSVP, contact Liz Harper at 458-5131 Ext. 117 or Liz@colusarcd.org
Standing Tall for Veterans dinner
Friday
Yuba-Sutter Stand Down will host their annual “Standing Tall for Veterans,” dinner fundraiser at the Colusa Casino Resort, located at 3770 State Route 45 in Colusa. This years theme is “Women in Service,” and several local women Veterans will be featured. A no host cocktail hour will begin at 6 p.m. and dinner will be served at 7 p.m. Tickets cost $75 per person or $150 per couple and can be purchased on the Yuba-Sutter Stand Down website or at their office located at 604 D Street in Marysville. For more information, contact Yuba-Sutter Stand Down at 749-1036.
Aerobatic Contest
Friday, Saturday and Sunday
The Williams Soaring Center, located at 2668 Husted Road in Williams, will host ta glider only aerobatic contest Friday, Saturday and Sunday. Category include Sportsman, Intermediate, Combination and Advanced/Unlimited. Smooth Awards judging will also be available. For more information, contact the Williams Soaring Center at 473-5600 or email info@williamssoaring.com.
Planting Spring Bulbs Workshop
Saturday
The Master Gardeners of Colusa County will host a gardening workshop at the Colusa Library – located at 738 Market St. in Colusa – to teach and discuss different gardening topics. Talks will be held from 10 a.m.-noon. Planting spring bulbs is the topic of this months discussions. This program is free and open to the public. No registration is required. For more information, contact 458-0570.
Pheasant Festival
Saturday
Our Lady of Lourdes School will host their annual Pheasant Festival at St. Bernadette’s Hall, located at 741 Ware Ave. in Colusa, from 5 p.m.-9 p.m. The event will include a tri-tip dinner served with mashed potatoes, gravy and green beans, a silent auction, a kids zone, a country store and more. Dinner tickets cost $20 for adults, $15 for seniors and $10 for children ages 10 and under. Wristbands for the kids zone will also be available for $20. For more information, contact Kimberly Stocks at 458-8202 or email kstocks@theollschool.com.
Veterans Day
Monday, Nov. 11
Two Veterans Day memorial ceremonies will be held across the county today:
- 9 a.m. – The Arbuckle Golf Club, located at 5918 Hillgate Road in Arbuckle.
- 1 p.m. – Veterans Memorial Park, located on the corner of 10th and Market streets in Colusa.
Friends of the Library meeting
Tuesday, Nov. 12
Friends of the Colusa County Free Library will hold their monthly meeting in the Morse Conference Room, located at 738 Market St. in Colusa, from noon-1 p.m. The Friends of the Colusa County Free Library work toward generating community interest in library services and facilities. For more information, email friendsofcolusalibrary@gmail.com.