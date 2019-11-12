Free Local Resources
Today
The Maxwell branch of the Colusa County Free Library will host a free local resources event from 3 p.m-5 p.m. at 34 Oak St. in Maxwell. For more information, contact 458-0712.
Walk-In Flu Clinic
Thursday
Colusa County Public Health will host a free walk-in flu clinic at the Williams Flea Market, located at 550 Eighth St. in Williams, from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. The event is open to anyone four years of age and older. All minors must have authorization from a parent or guardian to participate. For more information, contact Colusa County Public Health at 458-0380.
Adult Canteen
Thursday
The city of Colusa hosts this monthly luncheon to provide senior ages 60 years of age and older the opportunity to enjoy a day out with friends. Each luncheon takes place on the second Thursday of the month in the Friendship Hall at Trinity United Methodist Church, located at the corner of Fifth and Oak streets from noon-1 p.m. Lunch plates are available for $3-$4. For more information, contact the city of Colusa at 458-4941.
Reflections of Art
Thursday
The Colusa County Arts Council, located at 151 Fifth Street in Colusa, will host a “Reflections of Art,” exhibit from 6 p.m.-8 p.m. Oil and watercolor paintings by Noel Etchepare Stubblefield will be on display as well as photography she has taken while traveling the world. For more information, contact the Colusa County Arts Council at 458-2222.
Photography Reception
Friday
A photography reception entitled “Agriculture in Black and White” will be held at The Tap Room at Colusa Made, located at 121 Eighth Street in Colusa, from 7-9 p.m. Work by Mitchell Yerxa will be featured. If the weather is nice, locally made furniture will also be on display on the back patio. For more information, contact The Tap Room at Colusa Made at 619-0195.
Autumn Sewing Craft
Saturday
The Stonyford branch of the Colusa County Free Library will host “Autumn Sewing Craft with Barbara,” starting at 12:30 p.m. Entry is free but space is limited. Interested participants can sign up at the library located at 5080 Lodoga Stonyford Road. For more information, contact the Stonyford branch of the Colusa County Free Library at 963-3722.
Hot Cajan Night Dinner
Saturday
The Family Water Alliance will host their annual Hot Cajun Night fundraiser dinner at Our Lady of Lourdes School, located at 741 Ware Ave. in Colusa, starting at 5:30 p.m. This annual fundraiser raises money to continue to advocate for small, family run farms. The event will include a dinner of tri-tip, chicken, dirty rice, salad and corn bread, a silent and live auction and a raffle. Desserts will also be auctioned off. Tickets are $50 and can be purchased at the Family Water Alliance office, located at 2963 Davidson Court, Suite A in Colusa or over the phone. For more information or to purchase tickets, contact the Family Water Alliance at 458-8726.
Colusa Holiday Craft Faire
Saturday and Sunday
The Colusa County Fairgrounds, located at 1303 10th St. in Colusa, will host the 33rd annual Colusa Holiday Craft Faire and Gift Show. The event will feature more than 100 vendors, food concessions, photos with Santa, a raffle, an ugly Christmas sweater contest and more. Doors will be open from 9 a.m.-4 p.m. both days of the fair. Parking and admission are free. For more information, contact Araceli Plaza at 458-2641 extension 106 or email araceli@colusacountyfair.com.
Wine Tasting in the Park
Sunday
Grindstone Wines will host an afternoon of wine tasting at 12700 County Road 89 in Esparto from noon-4 p.m. $10 wine flights will be available. Families and outside food are welcome. For more information, contact Grindstone Wines at 393-2162.
Colusa County Transit Free Fare Days
Monday, November 18-27
The Colusa County Transit will be offering free fare days Nov. 18-27, thanks to a Low Carbon Transit Operations grant provided through Caltrans. Passengers will receive free transportation on any of the fixed-timed routes that travel throughout the county, excluding medical transports. All riders must call the Transit office in advance to schedule a ride. A full list of scheduled route times is available at www.ca-colusacounty.civicplus.com/index.aspx?NID=182. The Colusa County Transit operates Monday through Friday from 7 a.m.-5 p.m. For more information or to schedule a ride, call 458-0287.
Williams Community Blood Drive
Tuesday, November 19
A blood drive will be held at the Granzella’s Banquet Center, located at 457 Seventh St. in Williams, from 2 p.m.-6 p.m. Walk-ins are welcome but appointments are recommended. Donors are asked eat and drink prior to attending and bring photo identification. Participants will receive a $5 Starbucks gift card. For more information or to make an appointment, call Vitalant at 893-5433.
Wine Cork Tree workshop
Tuesday, November 19
Natural Peace will host a wine cork tree making class at Market Street Grill, located at 415 Market St. in Colusa, from 6 p.m.-8 p.m. Class includes supplies and instruction. Different moss colors and decorations will be available. Registration costs $40. For more information, message Natural Peace on Facebook or call 216-6466 and leave a message.