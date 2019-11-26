Free Thanksgiving Dinner
Today
A free Thanksgiving dinner will be held at the First Presbyterian Church, located at 326 Jay St. in Colusa from 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. For more information, contact the First Presbyterian Church at 458-2802.
Community Thanksgiving Dinner
Today
A Community Thanksgiving Dinner will be held at the Williams Community Church, located at 315 Ninth St. in Williams from 2 p.m.-4 p.m. An old fashioned Thanksgiving meal will be served with all of the fixings. The event is free and open to all. For more information, contact the Williams Community Church at 473-5913 or visit www.williamscommunitychurch.org.
Colusa County Transit Free Fare Days
Today
The Colusa County Transit will be offering free fare days Nov. 20-27, thanks to a Low Carbon Transit Operations grant provided through Caltrans. Passengers will receive free transportation on any of the fixed-timed routes that travel throughout the county, excluding medical transports. All riders must call the Transit office in advance to schedule a ride. A full list of scheduled route times is available at www.ca-colusacounty.civicplus.com/index.aspx?NID=182. The Colusa County Transit operates Monday through Friday from 7 a.m.-5 p.m. For more information or to schedule a ride, call 458-0287.
Angel Tree
Today - Dec. 2
Sponsor a Colusa County child in foster care this holiday season by picking up a card off of the angel tree and bringing an unwrapped gift from that card to the Colusa County Community Advocates for Parents and Children office, located at 131 Fifth St. in Colusa by Monday, Dec. 2, at 4:30 p.m. For more information, contact the CAPC office at 458-7678 or email cbowers@colusacapc.net.
CHIPS for Kids family nominations
Today - Dec. 6
Applications are now being accepted for the annual CHIPS for Kids Holiday Toy Drive, which distributes toys and gifts to families in need for the holidays. The Colusa County Community Advocates for Parents and Children has been nominated to facilitate the distribution this year and will be accepting applications until Dec. 6 at 4:30 p.m. If selected, families will be contacted by CAPC on Friday, Dec. 13. Applications can be returned by mail or in person to the CAPC office, located at 131 Fifth Street in Colusa. For more information, to get an application, or to return an application by email, contact cbowers@colusacapc.net.
Holiday Food Drive
Today
Colusa High School senior Diego Arenas is hosting a holiday food drive to fight against hunger this holiday season. Donations of non-perishable food items, including water, juice, pasta, rice, canned food, bread, oatmeal, cereal, cooking oils, peanut butter and jelly, are encouraged. Several drop off locations are set up throughout the county. All items will be distributed to all seven communities in the county by the Arbuckle and Williams Family Action Centers and the Colusa Family Resource Center. For more information, contact Diego Arenas at 813-2516 or Jennifer Diaz at 458-5525.
Colusa County Free Library closed
Thursday - Sunday
All branches of the Colusa County Free Library will be closed for the Thanksgiving holiday from Thursday, Nov. 28, through Sunday, Nov. 30. All branches will reopen on Monday, Dec. 2. For more information, contact the main branch of the Colusa County Free Library at 458-7671.
Tree of Remembrance Ceremony
Tuesday, Dec. 3
McNary-Moore Funeral Service will host their 19th annual remembrance service at the facility located at 107 Fifth St. in Colusa from 7 p.m.-9 p.m. Anyone in the community that is grieving the loss of a loved one is invited to the ceremony to remember, reflect and honor those they have lost. The ceremony will include a visual memorial tribute, music and each family will receive a dove ornament to take home. Children will also be able to decorate an ornament to take home as well. Grief specialists and members of the Catholic and Protestant clergy will be on hand for additional support. A grief therapy dog will also be available for those mourning the loss of a pet. Refreshments will be provided after the ceremony. For more information, contact McNary-Moore Funeral Service at 458-2111 or visit www.mcnarymoorefuneralservice.com.
Colusa Computer Assistance
Tuesday, Dec. 3
The Colusa County Free Library is hosting free adult digital literacy classes and assistance at the main branch of the library, located at 738 Market St. in Colusa. From 5:30 p.m.-7:15 p.m., attendees meet with the library’s technology expert to get help and ask questions. Appointments can be made by calling the library but walk-ins are welcome as well. For more information, call Sue at 458-0712 or email svroomman@countyofcolusa.org.