Free Transit Rides
Today - Oct. 31
To celebrate 40 years of business, the Colusa County Transit will be offering free fare days through Oct. 31, thanks to a Low Carbon Transit Operations grant provided through Caltrans. Passengers will receive free transportation on any of the fixed-timed routes that travel throughout the county, excluding medical transports. All riders must call the Transit office in advance to schedule a ride. A full list of scheduled route times is available at www.ca-colusacounty.civicplus.com/index.aspx?NID=182. The Colusa County Transit operates Monday through Friday from 7 a.m. until 5 p.m. For more information or to schedule a ride, call the Colusa County Transit at 458-0287.
Williams High School Blood Drive
Thursday
Williams High School, in conjugation with Vitalant, will host a blood drive from 9 a.m.-1 p.m. Robin Carter, donor recruitment representative for Vitalant said the drive is open to the public but she recommends checking in at the front office of the school prior to donating. Williams High School is located at 260 11th St., For more information, contact Vitalant at 332-2706.
Colusa High School Homecoming and Alumni Reunion
Friday
Colusa High School will host their Homecoming football game versus Willows. The junior varsity game starts at 5 p.m. and varsity starts at 7 p.m.
Colusa High School Alumni will be meeting at Jack’s in Colusa Casino Resort for drinks and appetizers after the games. Any graduating classes from 2019 and before are welcome, but attendees must be 21 to attend alone or must be with someone 21 or older to get in. For more information, contact 216-6536.
Antique Bottle and Collectibles Show
Friday and Saturday
The Sacramento Valley Museum will host the second annual Antique Bottle and Collectibles Show in the gym behind the museum located at 1491 E St. in Williams. On Friday, doors will be open for early birds from noon until 6 p.m. with a $5 admission fee. On Saturday, doors will be open from 8 a.m.-6 p.m. and admission is free. For more information or to request a table, contact Slim or Christy Edwards at 473-2502 or email closethefenceco@yahoo.com.
Colusa Crafternoon: Halloween Burlap Banner
Saturday
The main branch of the Colusa County Free Library, located at 738 Market St. in Colusa, hosts a monthly crafting afternoon where participants can create fun projects with their in-house artist Cindy Pronsolino, each with a seasonal or holiday theme. To celebrate the spooky month of October, Halloween Burlap Banners will be made this month. This is a free program offered to anyone age 16 and older. Assistance and materials are provided. For more information or to register, call Cindy Pronsolino at 458-0375.
Autumn Plant and Bake Sale
Saturday
Garden Gleanings will host a autumn plant and bake sale from 9 a.m.-4 p.m. The shop, located at 1822 Highway 45 in Glenn, will feature baked goods and a lunch by Country Morning Bakery. All plants will be on sale for 30 percent off. For more information or to make a special order, call 518-7357 or visit www.gardengleanings.com.
Wine Tasting in the Park
Saturday
Grindstone Winery will host their first pop-up wine tasting event at their new tasting room from 4 p.m.-6 p.m. The winery will feature their first ever white wine as well as half flights for half price. The new tasting room is located at 12700 County Road 89 in Esparto, off County Road 16 and Interstate 505. For more information, contact Grindstone Winery at 393-2162.
Steve Rannazzisi
Saturday
Comedian Steve Rannazzisi will perform Colusa Casino Resort, located at 3770 Highway 45. Doors open at 7 p.m. and the show will start at 8 p.m. Rannazzisi has acted in several films and television shows including Paul Blart: Mall Cop and Avengers of Justice: Farce Wars but is most known for his role as Kevin MacAuther in the FXX comedy series The League. Tickets cost $30 and can be purchased on the Colusa Casino Resort website. Tables for six can also be reserved for $250. Guests must be 21 years of age or older to attend. For more information, contact Colusa Casino Resort at 458-8844.
Arbuckle Pumpkin Festival
Saturday
The Arbuckle Rejuvenation Committee will host the annual Arbuckle Pumpkin Festival at LaVanche Hursh Park, located at located at the corner of 10th and Hall Streets in Arbuckle, from 10 a.m. until 3 p.m. The event will feature pumpkins, children’s activities including face painting and games and local vendors. A local taco truck will also be on-site to grab a bite to eat. For more information, contact Kay Lemos at 951-218-2372.
Conversations with Community Leaders
Monday, October 7
Indivisible Colusa will host their monthly Conversations with Community Leaders session with special guest Mariana Corona Sabeniano, Chief of Staff for Assemblywoman Monique Limon, at St. Stephen’s Episcopal Church, 642 Fifth St., Colusa. A social and potluck will be held before the meeting, starting at 6 p.m. The discussion session will be held from 6:30 p.m.-7:30 p.m. For more information, call 454-5056, email info@indivisiblecolusa.org or visit www.indivisiblecolusa.org.