Lunch Mob
Today
The Colusa County Chamber of Commerce will host a lunch mob at Rocco’s Bar & Grill, 546 Market Street, Colusa, starting at 12 p.m. The event gives local entrepreneurs and community members the opportunity to network, promote their businesses and support local restaurants. For more information, contact the Colusa Chamber of Commerce at 530-458-5525 or visit www.colusachamber.org.
Board of Education meeting
Today
The Colusa County Board of Education will hold a meeting in the large conference room at 345 Fifth Street, Colusa, starting at 4 p.m. For more information or to view the agenda, visit www.ccoe.net.
Candidate Night
Today
A debate for Colusa City Council candidates will be held at the Colusa Community Theater for the Performing Arts, 745 Tenth Street, Colusa, starting at 7 p.m. Sponsored by the Colusa County Chamber of Commerce, the event will also be live streamed on Facebook. For more information, call 530-701-1541.
Committee for Measure A meeting
Thursday
The Committee for Measure A (Ambulance) will host a public meeting in the multipurpose room at Princeton High School, 473 State Street, Princeton, starting at 6:30 p.m. The meeting is being held to discuss the upcoming tax measure to keep emergency ambulance services within Colusa County and residents are encouraged to attend to provide community input.
Zombie Fun Run
Saturday
The Maxwell Park and Recreation District Auxiliary will host a one-mile or 5K Zombie Fun Run at Maxwell Elementary School, 146 North St., Maxwell. Registration starts at 8 a.m. and the run will begin at 9 a.m. Registration costs $15 for adults and $10 for children ages 7-17. There will also be a pancake breakfast from 7:30-10:30 a.m. for $6 per person and a vendor fair. For more information, https://tinyurl.com/3xu6jz32.
Colusa County Republicans Central Committee meeting
Monday, October 17
The Colusa County Republicans will hold their monthly meeting in the conference room at the Colusa County Farm Bureau office, 520 Main Street, Colusa, starting at 6 p.m. For more information, call 530-520-1906 or email ColusaCountyGOP@gmail.com.