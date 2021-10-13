We hope you find this calendar of local events helpful. You can help by notifying us of any events that should be listed for the general public. Email us at ADnewsroom@appealdemocrat.com. Please make sure to provide contact information. Thanks!
Free Fare Days
Today – October 29
The Colusa County Transit will be offering free fare days for the month of October to celebrate 42 years of serving the county. These free fare days are sponsored by a Low Carbon Transit Operations grant provided through Caltrans. Passengers will receive free transportation on any of the fixed-timed routes that travel throughout the county, excluding medical transports. All riders must call the Transit office in advance to schedule a ride. A full list of scheduled route times is available at https://tinyurl.com/uyu9b7j9. The Colusa County Transit operates Monday through Friday from 7 a.m. until 5 p.m. For more information or to schedule a ride, call the Colusa County Transit at 458-0287.
Wildfire Safety Webinar
Today
POSTPONED: PG&E’s Wildfire Safety Webinar has been postponed due to forecasted severe weather and Public Safety Power Shutoffs in and around the area. For more information, visit www.pge.com/firesafetywebinars.
Colusa Subbasin Virtual Public Meeting
Today
The Colusa Groundwater Authority (CGA) and the Glenn Groundwater Authority (GGA) will host a virtual public meetings to discuss the Public Draft Colusa Subbasin Groundwater Sustainability Plan from 1-3:30 p.m. To join the meeting, visit https://tinyurl.com/ancuxn48 and enter meeting ID: 822 8763 1584 and passcode: 877000. The meeting can also be accessed via teleconference by calling 1-669-900-6833. For more information, visit https://colusagroundwater.org or https://tinyurl.com/f6mym8pj.
Colusa County Board of Education meeting
Today
The Colusa County Board of Education will hold a meeting in the large conference room at 345 Fifth Street, Colusa, starting at 4 p.m. For more information or to view the agenda, visit www.ccoe.net.
WUSD Community Workshop
Thursday
The Williams Unified School District Board of Trustees will hold a community workshop in the multipurpose room at Williams Elementary School, from 6-8 p.m. District COVID-19 policies will be implemented during the meeting. For more information, call 473-2550.
Colusa Subbasin Public Meeting
Friday
The Colusa Groundwater Authority (CGA) and the Glenn Groundwater Authority (GGA) will host an in-person public meetings to discuss the Public Draft Colusa Subbasin Groundwater Sustainability Plan at the Sites Project Authority office, 122 Old Highway 99W, Maxwell, from 5:30-8 p.m. For more information, visit https://colusagroundwater.org or https://tinyurl.com/f6mym8pj.
Grant Discussion Meeting
Saturday
The city of Colusa will host the second installment of a series of meetings to discuss indoor recreational facility options should they receive grant funding. The meeting will be held in the conference room at City Hall, 425 Webster Street, Colusa, starting at 2 p.m. The meeting will also be accessible via Zoom by visiting https://tinyurl.com/bn677ec7.
Colusa City Council meeting
Tuesday, October 19
The Colusa City Council will hold a meeting at Colusa City Hall, located at 425 Webster St. in Colusa, starting at 6 p.m. To observe social distancing recommendations, City Council meetings will be available for live viewing via Zoom. For more information or to view the agenda, visit www.cityofcolusa.com.