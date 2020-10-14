We hope you find this calendar of local events helpful. You can help by notifying us of any events that should be listed for the general public. Email us at ADnewsroom@appealdemocrat.com. Please make sure to provide contact information. Thanks!
Are you in a club or organization that meets regularly? We can include that as well… let us know.
Free Fair Days
Today - November 6
The Colusa County Transit will be offering free fare days today through Friday, Nov. 6 thanks to a Low Carbon Transit Operations grant provided through Caltrans. Passengers will receive free transportation on any of the fixed-timed routes that travel throughout the county, excluding medical transports. All riders must call the Transit office in advance to schedule a ride. A full list of scheduled route times is available at www.ca-colusacounty.civicplus.com/index.aspx?NID=182. The Colusa County Transit operates Monday through Friday from 7 a.m. until 5 p.m. For more information or to schedule a ride, call the Colusa County Transit at 458-0287.
Colusa County Board of Education meeting
Today
The Colusa County Board of Education will meet in the large conference room located at 345 Fifth St. in Colusa, at 4 p.m. To observe social distancing recommendations, the meeting will be accessible via teleconference and members of the public are encouraged to participate. To listen to the meeting, call 669-900-9128 or visit https://zoom.us/j/956848001 and enter meeting ID: 956 848 001. Participants are asked to mute their phone or microphone when they are not speaking. To participate in the Public Input portions of the meeting, or comment on a specific agenda item, text your name to 632-0263 and the Chair will recognize you when it is your turn to speak. For more information, call 458-0350.
Governing Board of Maxwell Unified School District meeting
Today
The Governing Board of Maxwell Unified School District will hold a meeting at the District Office at Maxwell Unified School District, 515 Oak St., Maxwell, at 5 p.m.
Williams Unified School District Board of Trustees meeting
Thursday
Williams Unified School District Board of Trustees will hold a meeting at the College and Career Center, located at 260 11th St. in Williams, starting at 6:30 p.m. that will include a public hearing To observe social distancing recommendations, the meeting will have a limited seating capacity but will be accessible via Zoom. To access the meeting, visit www.zoom.com/join and enter meeting ID: 810 1983 2915 and password: 450520 or call 1-669-900-6833. Participants are asked to mute their phone or microphone when not speaking. If you would like to participate in the public input portion of the meeting or comment on a specific agenda item, text your name to 681-7847 and the Chair will notify you when it is your turn to speak during the meeting. For more information, call 473-5894.
Pierce Joint Unified School District Board meeting
Thursday
The Pierce Joint Unified School District Board will hold a meeting in the PJUSD Technology Building, 540A Sixth Street, Arbuckle, starting at 5 p.m. To observe social distancing recommendations, the meetings will be accessible to the public via teleconference. To watch or listen, call 1-336-618-7254 and enter the pin: 720 700 145#. Public comment will be included during this regular meeting and will be heard at 6 p.m. If you would like to speak during the meeting, utilize the chat box to alert the meeting organizer. When not speaking, it is asked that all participants mute their phones by pressing *6. For more information, call 476-2892.
Multi-Park Planning meeting
Friday
The city of Colusa will host a Multi-Park Planning meeting in the conference room at Colusa City Hall, located at 425 Webster St. in Colusa, starting at 7 p.m. Seating will be limited to 25 people. The meeting will also be accessible via Zoom and Facebook Live. To view, visit https://zoom.us/j/96091484948 or the City of Colusa, California Facebook page.
Arbuckle Methodist Church Rummage Sale
Friday–Saturday
The Arbuckle Methodist Church, 600 Ninth St. in Arbuckle, will host a rummage sale on Friday from 5-8 p.m and Saturday from 8 a.m. until 2 p.m. Masks must be worn to attend.
Pennies from Heaven sale
Saturday
POSTPONED: The Pennies from Heaven sale, hosted by the Grimes Community Church, has been postponed until the spring.
Closing day for East Park Reservoir
Sunday
East Park Reservoir will close for the season on Sunday. Reservations for next season will be available starting Jan. 1. For more information, call 458-0466 or visit www.cisitcolusacounty.com.
Colusa Unified School District Board of Trustees meeting
Monday, October 19
The Colusa Unified School District Board of Trustees will host a meeting at the CUSD District Office, 745 Tenth Street in Colusa, starting at 5:15 p.m. To observe social distancing recommendations, the meeting will be available for live viewing via Zoom. To watch, visit www.zoom.us/join and enter meeting ID: 885 1309 3744 and passcode: 266658. For more information, call the superintendent’s office at 458-7791.
Colusa City Council meeting
Tuesday, October 20
The Colusa City Council will hold a meeting at Colusa City Hall, located at 425 Webster St. in Colusa, starting at 6 p.m. To observe social distancing recommendations, City Council meetings will be available for live viewing via Zoom. To watch, visit www.zoom.us/join.