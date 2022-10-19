We hope you find this calendar of local events helpful. You can help by notifying us of any events that should be listed for the general public. Email us at ADnewsroom@appealdemocrat.com. Please make sure to provide contact information. Thanks!
Are you in a club or organization that meets regularly? We can include that as well… let us know.
Williams City Council meeting
Today
The Williams City Council will meet virtually, starting at 6 p.m. To watch, visit www.zoom.us/join and enter meeting ID: 530 473 5389 and password: 568634. To listen to the meeting via telephone, call 1-877-853-5247 and enter the meeting ID and password above. For more information, contact the Williams City Clerk at mpineda@cityofwilliams.org.
Paint & Sip
Today
Studio ABC will host a paint night at the Colusa VFW Hall, 108 E Main Street, Colusa, starting at 6 p.m. Registration costs $50 and includes materials and step-by-step instruction from designer Darlene Crites. The event is a fundraiser for the Colusa County Dreams Wishes non-profit organization. Proceeds will fund camp tuition for local developmentally disabled adults. For more information or to make a reservation, call or text Jeanie Allen Kessinger at 530-218-0795.
Lunch Mob
Thursday
The Colusa County Chamber of Commerce will host a lunch mob at Sour Robs Diner, 320 Old Highway 99W, Maxwell, starting at 1 p.m. The event gives local entrepreneurs and community members the opportunity to network, promote their businesses and support local restaurants. For more information, contact the Colusa Chamber of Commerce at 530-458-5525 or visit www.colusachamber.org.
Pumpkin centerpiece workshop
Thursday
The UCCE Master Gardeners of Colusa County will host a pumpkin centerpiece workshop in the conference room at 100 Sunrise Boulevard, Colusa, starting at 6:30 p.m. The workshop will guide attendees through the process of making pumpkin centerpieces using succulents. Registration costs $25 and includes appetizers and refreshments. For more information, call 530-458-0570.
Committee for Measure A meeting
Thursday
The Committee for Measure A will host a public meeting at the Sacramento River Fire Protection District, 235 Market Street, Colusa, starting at 6:30 p.m. The meeting is being held to discuss the upcoming tax measure to keep emergency ambulance services within Colusa County and residents are encouraged to attend to provide community input.
Community Yard Sale
Saturday
A community yard sale will be held at the Colusa County Fairgrounds, 1303 10th St., Colusa, from 8 a.m. until 1 p.m. For more information or to become a vendor, call 530-458-2641 or email araceli@colusacountyfair.com.
Puptoberfest
Saturday
The Friends of the Colusa County Animal Shelter will host the fourth annual “Puptoberfest” event at Veterans Memorial Park, located at the corner of 10th and Market streets in Colusa, from 10 a.m. until 12 p.m. The event will include a dog costume contest, lawn games, a raffle, the Paw to Read program, a barbeque and a vendor fair. Local animal control officers will also be onsite to chat with those that attend. Admission is free but donations are welcome. All proceeds from the event will benefit the Colusa County Animal Shelter. For more information, message Puptoberfest Colusa County on Facebook or email Molly at puptoberfestcc@gmail.com.
Karen’s House fundraiser
Saturday
Studio ABC will host a paint night at the Granzella’s Banquet Hall, 457 Seventh Street, Williams, starting at 4 p.m. Registration costs $50 and includes materials and step-by-step instruction from designer Darlene Crites. The event is a fundraiser to benefit Karen’s House. For more information or to make a reservation, call or text Jeanie Allen Kessinger at 530-218-0795.
‘Spaghetti Western’
Saturday
The Sacramento Valley Museum will present the comedic play “Spaghetti Western” at the museum located at 1491 E Street, Williams. Tickets cost $50 each and include a tri-tip dinner with peach cobbler for dessert. A cocktail hour will begin at 5 p.m. and dinner will be served at 6 p.m. There will also be a silent auction. Must be 21 or older to attend. Those that attend are encouraged to dress in themed costumes. For more information or to purchase tickets, call 530-473-2978 or email sacramentovalleymuseum@gmail.com.
Board of Supervisors meeting
Tuesday, October 25
The Colusa County Board of Supervisors will hold a meeting in the Board Chambers, located at 546 Jay Street, Suite 108, in Colusa, starting at 9 a.m. The meeting will be accessible via teleconference and members of the public are encouraged to participate. To listen to the meeting, call 916-264-0723 or 1-800-356-8278 and enter the conference code: 401978. Participants are asked to mute their phone when not speaking. For more information about how to access the teleconference, call 530-458-0508.