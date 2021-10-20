We hope you find this calendar of local events helpful. You can help by notifying us of any events that should be listed for the general public. Email us at ADnewsroom@appealdemocrat.com. Please make sure to provide contact information. Thanks!
Free Fare Days
Today – October 29
The Colusa County Transit will be offering free fare days for the month of October to celebrate 42 years of serving the county. These free fare days are sponsored by a Low Carbon Transit Operations grant provided through Caltrans. Passengers will receive free transportation on any of the fixed-timed routes that travel throughout the county, excluding medical transports. All riders must call the Transit office in advance to schedule a ride. A full list of scheduled route times is available at https://tinyurl.com/uyu9b7j9. The Colusa County Transit operates Monday through Friday from 7 a.m. until 5 p.m. For more information or to schedule a ride, call the Colusa County Transit at 458-0287.
Lunch Mob
Today
The Colusa County Chamber of Commerce will host a lunch mob at Granzella’s, 431 Sixth Street, Williams, starting at 12:00 p.m. The event gives local entrepreneurs and community members the opportunity to network, promote their businesses and support local restaurants. For more information, contact the Colusa Chamber of Commerce at 458-5525 or visit www.colusachamber.org.
Williams City Council meeting
Today
The Williams City Council will meet at 6 p.m. in the Council Chambers, located at Williams City Hall, 810 E Street, Williams. To observe social distancing recommendations, City Council meetings will be available for live viewing via Zoom. To watch, visit www.zoom.us/join and enter meeting ID: 530 473 5389 and password: 568634. To listen to the meeting via telephone, call 1-877-853-5247 and enter the meeting ID and password above. For more information, contact the Williams City Clerk at mpineda@cityofwilliams.org.
Open House and Job Fair
Thursday
Colusa Medical Center will host an open house and job fair at the hospital, 199 E. Webster Street, Colusa, from 10 a.m. until 4 p.m. During the event, attendees can learn more about hospital programs and services in addition to interviewing for a variety of open positions. There will also be a community barbeque. For more information, call the Human Resources Department at 619-0800 ext. 3851 or visit www.colusamedicalcenter.com.
Pumpkin Painting
Thursday
The Colusa Family Resource Center, 131 Fifth Street, Colusa, will host a family pumpkin painting night from 6-7 p.m. Interested participants need to register in advance at https://tinyurl.com/33rjnaju. All materials will be provided. For more information, call 458-7678.
Paint Night
Thursday
Studio ABC will host a paint night at the Williams Community Center, 860 C Street, Williams, starting at 6 p.m. Registration costs $35 and includes materials and step-by-step instruction from designer Darlene Crites. For more information, visit the Studio ABC Facebook page.
Zombie Fun Run
Saturday
The Maxwell Park and Recreation District Auxiliary will host a one-mile or 5K Zombie Fun Run at Maxwell Elementary School, 146 North Street, Maxwell. Registration starts at 8 a.m. and the run will begin at 9 a.m. Registration costs $15 for adults and $10 for children ages 7-17. There will also be a pancake breakfast from 7:30-10:30 a.m. for $6 per person and a vendor fair. For more information, https://tinyurl.com/3xu6jz32.
Paws for Reading
Saturday
A Paws for Reading event will be held at the main branch of the Colusa County Free Library, 738 Market Street, Colusa, from 10-11 a.m. School-aged children will have the opportunity to read with rescue cats and dogs to practice their reading skills. For more information, call 458-7671.
Board of Supervisors meeting
Tuesday, October 26
The Colusa County Board of Supervisors will hold a meeting in the Board Chambers, located at 546 Jay Street, Suite 108, in Colusa, starting at 9 a.m. To observe social distancing recommendations, the meeting will be accessible via teleconference and members of the public are encouraged to participate. To listen to the meeting, call 916-264-0723 or 1-800-356-8278 and enter the conference code: 401978. Participants are asked to mute their phone when not speaking. For more information about how to access the teleconference, call 458-0508.
Paraeducator Career Fair
Tuesday, October 26
The Colusa County Office of Education will host a Career Fair specifically seeking those looking to become a Paraeducator. Paraeducators assist certified teachers with instruction, monitor student progress, and perform a variety of clerical duties in support of the program. CCOE is currently hiring for substitute and permanent positions within the Special Education Department. The Career Fair will be held at the CCOE Education Village located at 499 Margurite Street in Williams, from 2-6 p.m.. For more information or to registar, contact Human Resources at 458-0350 or email hr@ccoe.net.
Colusa County Democrats meeting
Wednesday, October 27
The Colusa County Democrats will hold a meeting via Google Meet, from 6:30-7:30 p.m. Anyone interested in local Democratic Party activities is welcome to attend. No advance registration is required. For more information, visit www.colusacountydemocrats.org.