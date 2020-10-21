We hope you find this calendar of local events helpful. You can help by notifying us of any events that should be listed for the general public. Email us at ADnewsroom@appealdemocrat.com. Please make sure to provide contact information. Thanks!
Free Fair Days
Today - November 6
The Colusa County Transit will be offering free fare days today through Friday, Nov. 6 thanks to a Low Carbon Transit Operations grant provided through Caltrans. Passengers will receive free transportation on any of the fixed-timed routes that travel throughout the county, excluding medical transports. All riders must call the Transit office in advance to schedule a ride. A full list of scheduled route times is available at www.ca-colusacounty.civicplus.com/index.aspx?NID=182. The Colusa County Transit operates Monday through Friday from 7 a.m. until 5 p.m. For more information or to schedule a ride, call the Colusa County Transit at 458-0287.
Flu Clinic
Today
Colusa County Public Health will hold a drive-thru flu clinic at Pierce High School, 960 Wildwood Road, Arbuckle, from 1-5 p.m. Flu mist or shots will be offered to all students of Pierce Joint Unified School District. Participating students need to bring a completed consent form to the event. Flu shots will also be available for interested parents and staff. All attendees are required to wear a facial covering while at the drive-thru event.
Williams City Council meeting
Today
The Williams City Council will meet at 6 p.m. in the Council Chambers, located at Williams City Hall, 810 E Street, Williams. To observe social distancing recommendations, City Council meetings will be available for live viewing via Zoom. To watch, visit www.zoom.us/join and enter meeting ID: 964 8886 7123 and password: 470390. To listen to the meeting via telephone, call 1-877-853-5247 and enter the meeting ID and password above. For more information, contact the Williams City Clerk at mpineda@cityofwilliams.org.
Truck and Treasures Vendor Faire
Saturday
The Williams Community Church will host the second annual “Truck and Treasure” vendor faire at the church, 315 Ninth Street, Williams, from 9 a.m. until 2 p.m. Several local vendors and food trucks will be onsite. All proceeds from the event will benefit the community food pantry and clothing closet facilitated by the Ministerial Association of Colusa County. For more information or to become a vendor, visit www.williamscommunitychurch.org.
Arbuckle Car Show and Depot Birthday
Sunday
CANCELED: The annual Arbuckle Car Show and Depot Birthday festivities have been canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Board of Supervisors meeting
Tuesday, October 27
The Colusa County Board of Supervisors will hold a meeting in the Board Chambers, located at 546 Jay Street, Suite 108, in Colusa, starting at 9 a.m. To observe social distancing recommendations, the meeting will be accessible via teleconference and members of the public are encouraged to participate. To listen to the meeting, call 916-264-0723 or 1-800-356-8278 and enter the conference code: 401978. Participants are asked to mute their phone when not speaking. Those that would like to participate in the Public Comment portion of the meeting or would like to comment on a specific agenda item, text your name to 501-3309 and the Chair will recognize you when it is your turn to speak. For more information about how to access the teleconference, call 458-0508.
Multi-Park Design Review meeting
Tuesday, October 27
The city of Colusa will host a Multi-Park Design Review meeting virtually via Zoom and Facebook Live, starting at 3 p.m. To view, visit https://zoom.us/j/99182297589 or go to the City of Colusa, California Facebook page.