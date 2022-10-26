We hope you find this calendar of local events helpful. You can help by notifying us of any events that should be listed for the general public. Email us at ADnewsroom@appealdemocrat.com. Please make sure to provide contact information. Thanks!
Are you in a club or organization that meets regularly? We can include that as well… let us know.
‘How to grow your business’ workshop
Today
The Colusa County Partnership Business Assistance Program will host a free “How to grow your business in Colusa County” workshop at the Colusa County Chamber of Commerce, 2963 Davison Court, Colusa, from 9-11 a.m. The workshop will provide tips to local businesses about tracking and managing cash flows accurately, improving profit margins and debt service capacity, developing realistic growth strategies and more. For more information or to register, call 530-458-5525 or email info@colusachamber.org.
Colusa County Democrats meeting
Today
The Colusa County Democrats will hold a meeting at the Masonic Lodge 528 Seventh Street, Williams (On the corner of E and Seventh Street), starting at 6:30 p.m. Anyone interested in local Democratic Party activities is welcome to attend. No advance registration is required. For more information, visit www.colusacountydemocrats.org.
‘Basic of Bookkeeping’ workshop
Thursday
The Butte College Small Business Development Center (SBDC) will host a “Basics of Bookkeeping” workshop at Colusa City Hall, 425 Webster WStreet, from 9-11 a.m. The workshop is free to attend but pre registration is required. For more information or to register, visit www.buttecollegesbdc.com/events/ or call 530-895-9017.
Erik Griffin live
Friday
Comedian Erik Griffin will perform at Colusa Casino Resort, 3770 State Route 45, Colusa. Doors open at 7 p.m. and the show will begin at 8 p.m. Tickets cost $30-$45 and those that attend must be 21 years of age or older. For more information or to purchase tickets, visit www.colusacasino.com.
Spooktacular River Run
Saturday
The Yuba-Sutter-Colusa United Way will host their annual “Live United, Run United Spooktacular River Run,” a 5K run/walk and 10K run that will traverse the Feather River levee in Yuba City. The race will begin and end at Gauche Park, located at 421 C St. in Yuba City. Registration begins at 8 a.m. before the 10K starts at 9 a.m. and the 5K gets underway at 9:30 a.m. Registration fees are $15-30 and include chip timing and a commemorative T-shirt. Children aged five and under can participate for free. Add to the festivities by wearing a costume. An awards ceremony for runners and costumes winners will be held after the race. For more information, contact the Yuba-Sutter-Colusa United Way at 530-743-1847 or visit www.yscunitedway.org.
Truck-or-Treat
Saturday
– The Williams Parks and Recreation Department will host a truck-or-treat event from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m. The event will also include bed races and a vendor fair. For more information or to participate, contact Ben Padilla at 530-235-3277.
– The Colusa County Chamber of Commerce will host a truck-or-treat event at 2963 Davison Court, Colusa, from 1-4 p.m. For more information, call 530-458-5525.
Halloween on 5th
Saturday
Jameson’s on 5th will host a grand opening and costume contest at the bar, 138 Fifth Street, Colusa from 8 p.m. until midnight, featuring College City Cantina and the Stone Coral Band. Must be 21 or older to attend.
Halloween Parade
Sunday
The Arbuckle Parks and Recreation District will host the annual Halloween parade on Fifth Street in Arbuckle. The parade is open to all ages and sign-ups begin at 10:30 a.m. at Arbuckle Ace Hardware, 600 Fifth St., Arbuckle, on the day of the event before the parade starts at 11 a.m. sharp. For more information, call 530-723-2705 or visit www.arbuckleparksandrecreation.org.
Arbuckle Car Show and Depot Birthday
Sunday
The Arbuckle Revitalization Committee will host the Arbuckle Car Show and Depot Birthday BBQ at LaVanche Hurst Park, located at the corner of Fifth and Hall streets in Arbuckle. Hundreds of cars will be on display, as well as several local vendors and activities. A barbeque lunch provided by Buckhorn Steakhouse will be available starting at 11 a.m. The event will take place rain or shine. For more information, contact Debbie Charter at 530-518-5955.
Truck-or-Treat
Monday
A truck-or-treat event will be held in front of the Stonyford Town Hall, 229 Market Street, Stonyford, starting at 6 p.m.