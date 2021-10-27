We hope you find this calendar of local events helpful. You can help by notifying us of any events that should be listed for the general public. Email us at ADnewsroom@appealdemocrat.com. Please make sure to provide contact information. Thanks!
Free Fare Days
Today – October 29
The Colusa County Transit will be offering free fare days for the month of October to celebrate 42 years of serving the county. These free fare days are sponsored by a Low Carbon Transit Operations grant provided through Caltrans. Passengers will receive free transportation on any of the fixed-timed routes that travel throughout the county, excluding medical transports. All riders must call the Transit office in advance to schedule a ride. A full list of scheduled route times is available at https://tinyurl.com/uyu9b7j9. The Colusa County Transit operates Monday through Friday from 7 a.m. until 5 p.m. For more information or to schedule a ride, call the Colusa County Transit at 458-0287.
Colusa County Democrats meeting
Today
The Colusa County Democrats will hold a meeting via Google Meet, from 6:30-7:30 p.m. Anyone interested in local Democratic Party activities is welcome to attend. No advance registration is required. For more information, visit www.colusacountydemocrats.org.
Fall Festival
Thursday
A fall festival featuring a haunted house, carnival games, a costume contest and more will be held at Pierce High School, 960 Wildwood Road, Arbuckle, from 6-8 p.m. Tickets for the activities cost $1 each.
Spooktacular River Run
Saturday
The Yuba-Sutter-Colusa United Way will host their annual “Live United, Run United Spooktacular River Run,” a 5K run/walk and 10K run that will traverse the Feather River levee in Yuba City. The race will begin and end at Gauche Park, located at 421 C Street in Yuba City. Registration begins at 8 a.m. before the 10K starts at 9 a.m. and the 5K gets underway at 9:30 a.m. Registration fees are $15-25 and include chip timing and a commemorative t-shirt. Children aged five and under can participate for free. Add to the festivities by wearing a costume. An awards ceremony for runners and costumes winners will be held after the race. For more information, contact the Yuba-Sutter-Colusa United Way at 743-1847 or visit www.yscunitedway.org.
Puptoberfest
Saturday
The Friends of the Colusa County Animal Shelter will host the third annual “Puptoberfest” event at Veterans Memorial Park, located at the corner of 10th and Market Streets in Colusa, from 11 a.m. until 2 p.m. The event will include a dog costume contest, puppuccinos, lawn games, a raffle and vendor fair. Local animal control officers will also be onsite to chat with those that attend. Admission is free but donations are welcome. All proceeds from the event will benefit the Colusa County Animal Shelter. For more information, message Puptoberfest Colusa County on Facebook or email puptoberfestcc@gmail.com.
Truck or Treat
Saturday
Several truck or treat events will be held around the county:
– A spooky trunk or treat event, sponsored by Edward Jones Investment, Colusa Industrial Properties and the Colusa County Chamber of Commerce, will be held at 2963 Davison Court, Colusa, from 3-6 p.m. For more information or to become a vendor, email info@colusachamber.org or call 458-5525.
– The Williams Parks and Recreation Department will host a truck or treat event at Venice Park, Venice Road behind the Sacramento Valley Museum, Williams, from 2-5 p.m. Those interested in entering a vehicle should contact Ben Pedilla at 473-2955 ext. 112.
Halloween Parade
Sunday
The Arbuckle Parks and Recreation District will host the annual Halloween parade on Fifth Street in Arbuckle. The parade is open to all ages and sign-ups begin at 10:30 a.m. at Arbuckle Ace Hardware, 600 Fifth Street, Arbuckle, on the day of the event before the parade starts at 11 a.m. sharp. For more information, call 723-2705 or visit www.arbuckleparksandrecreation.org.
Arbuckle Car Show and Depot Birthday Barbecue
Sunday
The Arbuckle Revitalization Committee will host the Arbuckle Car Show and Depot Birthday BBQ at LaVanche Hurst Park, located at the corner of Fifth and Hall streets in Arbuckle. Hundreds of cars will be on display, as well as several local vendors and activities. A $15 tri-tip lunch will be available starting at 11 a.m. For more information, contact Debbie Charter at 518-5955.
Fall Festival
Sunday
The Colusa Assembly of God will host a Fall Festival at the church, 1747 State Route 20, Colusa, from 5-8 p.m. The event is free to attend and there will be carnival games, family activities, candy and prizes. Hot dog meals will also be available for $1. For more information, call 458-2585.