Free Fair Days
Today - November 6
The Colusa County Transit will be offering free fare days today through Friday, Nov. 6 thanks to a Low Carbon Transit Operations grant provided through Caltrans. Passengers will receive free transportation on any of the fixed-timed routes that travel throughout the county, excluding medical transports. All riders must call the Transit office in advance to schedule a ride. A full list of scheduled route times is available at www.ca-colusacounty.civicplus.com/index.aspx?NID=182. The Colusa County Transit operates Monday through Friday from 7 a.m. until 5 p.m. For more information or to schedule a ride, call the Colusa County Transit at 458-0287.
Flu Clinic
Today
Colusa County Public Health will hold a drive-thru flu clinic at Williams Junior Senior High School, 260 11th Street, Williams, from 1-5 p.m. Flu mist or shots will be offered to all students of Williams Unified School District. Participating students need to bring a completed consent form to the event. Flu shots will also be available for interested parents and staff. All attendees are required to wear a facial covering while at the drive-thru event.
Williams Unified School District Board of Trustees special meeting
Today
Williams Unified School District Board of Trustees will hold a special meeting at the College and Career Center, located at 260 11th St. in Williams, starting at 5:30 p.m. that will include a public hearing To observe social distancing recommendations, the meeting will have a limited seating capacity but will be accessible via Zoom. To access the meeting, visit www.zoom.com/join and enter meeting ID: 867 5177 2707 and password: 005046 or call 1-669-900-6833. Participants are asked to mute their phone or microphone when not speaking. If you would like to participate in the public input portion of the meeting or comment on a specific agenda item, text your name to 681-7847 and the Chair will notify you when it is your turn to speak during the meeting. For more information, call 473-5894.
Stonyford Community Church Harvest Festival
Friday
The Stonyford Community Church, 293 Sutter Street, Stonyford, will host a harvest festival from 4-8 p.m. The event will include free food, activities for all ages and candy for the kids. Family friendly costumes are welcome. For more information, call 963-3072 or visit
Halloween Cruise Truck-or-Treat night
Friday
Williams Elementary School, 1404 E Street, Williams, will host a Halloween Cruise Truck-or-Treat night starting at 5 p.m. Families are encouraged to decorate their vehicle and dress up in costumes as they drive through the parking lot course and pick up treats. Prizes will be given out for the best monster ride and best monster family.
Puptoberfest
Saturday
The Friends of the Colusa County Animal Shelter will host the second annual “Puptoberfest” at Veterans Memorial Park, located at the corner of 10th and Market Streets in Colusa, from 9 a.m. until 12 p.m. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the event will be a drive up/walk up format and masks will be required. Donations are also appreciated. All proceeds from the event will benefit the Colusa County Animal Shelter. For more information, message Puptoberfest Colusa County on Facebook or email puptoberfestcc@gmail.com.
Halloween Drive-Thru
Saturday
Alsco-Geyer Ace Hardware, 600 Fifth Street, Arbuckle, will host an inaugural Halloween Drive-Thru event from 2:30-5:30 p.m. in memory of store owner Doris Geyer. For more information, call 476-3003.
Halloween Tailgate and Treat
Saturday
Farmers Brewing Co. will host a Tailgate and Treat event from 2-5 p.m. at 880 County Road WW, Princeton. People can dress up for an event for the whole family. For more information, call 982-2016.
Truck-or-Treat
Saturday
Several truck-or-treat events will be hosted around the county:
– The Williams Community Church, 315 Ninth Street, Williams, will be handing out pre packaged treats from socially distanced, decorated trucks from 4-6:30 p.m. There will also be facepainting.
– The Colusa County Chamber of Commerce, 2963 Davison Court, Colusa, will be handing out treats from 3-6 p.m. Parking lot guards will be on scene to safety escort families across the parking lot. Masks, gloves and social distancing may be required. For more information, call 458-5525 or email info@colusachamber.org.
Halloween Bash Extravaganza
Saturday
Stonyrose Heritage Society will host a “Halloween Bash Extravaganza” at the Stonyford Town Hall, 229 Market Street, Stonyford, starting at 6 p.m. The event will include crafts, food, music, games, candy, a costume contest and a spooky skeleton parade. For more information, visit the Stonyrose Heritage Society’s Facebook page.
Halloween Mask Parking Lot Party
Saturday
Rocco’s Bar and Grill, 546 Market Street, Colusa, will host a Halloween Mask Parking Lot Party, featuring music by Chad Bushnell, starting at 8 p.m. Attendees are asked to bring a lawn chair and wear a decorative mask. For more information, call 458-8646.
Daylight Savings Time
Sunday
Don’t forget to turn your clocks back one hour, starting at 2 a.m. Nov. 2.
Levee Park Planning Virtual Introduction meeting
Monday, November 2
The city of Colusa will host a Levee Park Planning Virtual Introduction meeting virtually via Zoom and Facebook Live, starting at 3 p.m. To view, visit https://zoom.us/j/92114817215 or go to the City of Colusa, California Facebook page.