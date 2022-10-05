We hope you find this calendar of local events helpful. You can help by notifying us of any events that should be listed for the general public. Email us at ADnewsroom@appealdemocrat.com. Please make sure to provide contact information. Thanks!
Are you in a club or organization that meets regularly? We can include that as well… let us know.
Committee for Measure A meeting
Thursday
The Committee for Measure A (Ambulance) will host a public meeting at the Grand Island Fire District, 359 Main Street, Grimes, starting at 6:30 p.m. The meeting is being held to discuss the upcoming tax measure to keep emergency ambulance services within Colusa County and residents are encouraged to attend to provide community input.
Candidate Night
Thursday
RESCHEDULED: A debate for Colusa County District 5 Supervisor candidates will be held at the Colusa Community Theater for the Performing Arts, 745 Tenth Street, Colusa, starting at 6:30 p.m. Sponsored by the Colusa County Chamber of Commerce, the Colusa Farm Bureau and KPAY Radio 93.9 FM, the event will also be live streamed on Facebook. For more information, call 530-701-1541.
3F Bike Race
Saturday
The Colusa Lions Club will host the 13th annual Flat, Fast and Fun Century Bike Ride. The race will begin at the Colusa Boy Scout Cabin at AB Davison Park, located at 901 Parkhill Street in Colusa, starting at 7 a.m. Three routes will be offered during the ride: a 100-mile century, a 100K metric century which is 68 miles or a 38-mile ride. Registration fees range from $50-$70, depending on route. For more information or to register online, visit www.3fcentury.com/index.php.
Bikes, Brews and Beats
Saturday
In coordination with the Colusa Lions Club and their annual 3F Bike Race, the city of Colusa will host a “Bikes, Brews and Beats” event at Will S. Green Park, 901 Parkhill Street, Colusa, from 2 p.m. until 6 p.m. This free community event will offer free bike parking, a children’s bike parade with a bike decorating station, bands, a beer garden and food vendors. There will also be a Bike Rodeo with stations teaching kids basic bike safety. For more information, email Sadie Ash at events@cityofcolusa.com.
Board of Supervisors meeting
Tuesday, October 11
The Colusa County Board of Supervisors will hold a meeting in the Board Chambers, located at 546 Jay Street, Suite 108, in Colusa, starting at 9 a.m. The meeting will be accessible via teleconference and members of the public are encouraged to participate. To listen to the meeting, call 916-264-0723 or 1-800-356-8278 and enter the conference code: 401978. Participants are asked to mute their phone when not speaking. For more information about how to access the teleconference, call 530-458-0508.