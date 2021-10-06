We hope you find this calendar of local events helpful. You can help by notifying us of any events that should be listed for the general public. Email us at ADnewsroom@appealdemocrat.com. Please make sure to provide contact information. Thanks!
Free Fare Days
Today – October 29
The Colusa County Transit will be offering free fare days for the month of October to celebrate 42 years of serving the county. These free fare days are sponsored by a Low Carbon Transit Operations grant provided through Caltrans. Passengers will receive free transportation on any of the fixed-timed routes that travel throughout the county, excluding medical transports. All riders must call the Transit office in advance to schedule a ride. A full list of scheduled route times is available at https://tinyurl.com/uyu9b7j9. The Colusa County Transit operates Monday through Friday from 7 a.m. until 5 p.m. For more information or to schedule a ride, call the Colusa County Transit at 458-0287.
Parent Engagement Workshop
Today
The Colusa County Office of Education’s Prevention Services department will be hosting a monthly workshop for Colusa County parents. Here, participants will learn how to best support their child’s education through the lens of social emotional learning. Each month will focus on a different topic and a light dinner will be provided. Every workshop is free of charge and will be at the CCOE Education Village located at 499 Margurite Street in Williams from 6-7:30 p.m. To register or for more information, contact Claudia at 473-1350.
Karen’s House Paint Night Fundraiser
Saturday
Studio ABC has teamed up with Karen’s House to host a fundraiser paint night in the Granzella’s Banquet Room, 457 Seventh Street in Williams, starting at 3 p.m. Registration costs $50 and includes materials and step-by-step instruction from designer Darlene Crites. All proceeds from the event will benefit Karen’s House, Colusa County’s first domestic violence program.For more information or to reserve a spot, call Tootie Hackett at 701-4310.
12th annual Flat, Fast
and Fun Century Bike Ride
Saturday
The Colusa Lions Club will host the 12th annual Flat, Fast and Fun Century Bike Ride. The race will begin at the Colusa Boy Scout Cabin at AB Davison Park, located at 901 Parkhill St. in Colusa, starting at 7 a.m. Three routes will be offered during the ride: a 100-mile century, a 100K metric century which is 68 miles or a 38-mile ride. Registration fees range from $50-$70, depending on route. For more information or the register online, visit www.3fcentury.com/index.php.
Louie Anderson
Saturday
RESCHEDULED: Comedian Louie Anderson performance at Colusa Casino Resort has been rescheduled for Feb. 19, 2022. For more information, contact Colusa Casino Resort at 458-8844.