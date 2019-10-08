Free Transit Rides
Today-Oct. 31
To celebrate 40 years of business, the Colusa County Transit will be offering free fare days through Oct. 31, thanks to a Low Carbon Transit Operations grant provided through Caltrans. Passengers will receive free transportation on any of the fixed-timed routes that travel throughout the county, excluding medical transports. All riders must call the Transit office in advance to schedule a ride. A full list of scheduled route times is available at www.ca-colusacounty.civicplus.com/index.aspx?NID=182. The Colusa County Transit operates Monday through Friday from 7 a.m.-5 p.m. For more information or to schedule a ride, call the Colusa County Transit at 458-0287.
Master Gardeners Workshop
Saturday
The Master Gardeners of Colusa County will host a gardening workshop at the Colusa Library – located at 738 Market St. in Colusa – to teach and discuss different gardening topics. Talks will be held from 10 a.m.-noon. Mulching and feeding will be the topic of this months discussions. This program is free and open to the public. No registration is required. For more information, contact the Master Gardeners of Colusa County at 458-7671.
Pubtoberfest
Saturday
Bring your four-legged family members out for a day of fun in the park. The Friends of the Colusa County Animal Shelter will host Puptoberfest at Veterans Memorial Park, located at the corner of 10th and Market Streets in Colusa, from 11 a.m.-2 p.m. The event will feature a photo booth, dog walks, lawn games, a doggie costume contest and several local vendors serving up local food and drinks. All proceeds from the event will benefit the Colusa County Animal Shelter. Admission is free and all are welcome to attend, even those without a dog. For more information, message Puptoberfest on Facebook or email puptoberfestcc@gmail.com.
Walk for a Life Breast Cancer Awareness 5K Fun Run/Walk
Saturday
For his senior project, Colusa High School senior Cole Simmons has organized the Walk for a Life Breast Cancer Awareness 5K Fun Run/Walk, which will be held at the Colusa-Sacramento River State Recreation Area. Check in and registration begins at 8 a.m. and the walk/run will start in the parking lot area at 9 a.m. Registration costs $30 or is free with a valid Colusa County school ASB card. According to Simmons, all proceeds from the Colusa walk/run will go to the Geweke’s Caring for Women Foundation and will be used for provide mammograms for women in Colusa County.
For more information, call Simmons at 521-8867.
Columbus Day
Monday, October 14
Columbus Day was has been attributed to the second Monday in October since 1971 to commemorates the landing of Christopher Columbus in the Americas in 1492.
Annual Spaghetti Lunch
Monday, October 14
An annual Spaghetti Lunch, served by the Trinity United Methodist Church, will be served from 11 a.m.-1 p.m. The $10 lunch includes spaghetti with homemade sauce, salad, French bread and dessert. Dine in or take out from Friendship Hall, located at 511 Oak St. in Colusa, or drive through and pick up from the alley window, which can be accessed from 6th Street. Tickets can be purchased from church members or by calling the phone numbers listed below. For more information or to purchase tickets, call 458-4589 or 701-5080.
Spelling and Scrabble Club
Tuesday, October 15
The Colusa Library will host a morning of Scrabble play each Tuesday through Oct. 22. All skill levels welcome to attend the weekly session that is held at 738 Market St. in Colusa from 9 a.m.-10 a.m. For more information or to sign up, contact the Colusa Library at 458-0373.