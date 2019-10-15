Free Transit Rides
Today-Oct. 31
To celebrate 40 years of business, the Colusa County Transit will be offering free fare days through October 31, thanks to a Low Carbon Transit Operations grant provided through Caltrans. Passengers will receive free transportation on any of the fixed-timed routes that travel throughout the county, excluding medical transports. All riders must call the Transit office in advance to schedule a ride. A full list of scheduled route times is available at www.ca-colusacounty.civicplus.com/index.aspx?NID=182. The Colusa County Transit operates Monday through Friday from 7 a.m.-5 p.m. For more information or to schedule a ride, call the Colusa County Transit at 458-0287.
Williams Jr. Sr. High School Homecoming
Friday
Students, parents, alumni and community members are welcome to attend the annual Williams Jr. Sr. High School homecoming celebration. Festivities will kick off with a parade at 3 p.m. that will begin at the school. The parade will go south on 11th Street, make a left on E Street and head down to city hall before turning north on Eighth Street. The parade route will make another turn onto C St before heading back to the school. The Homecoming football game will be played against Redding’s University Preparatory School. The junior varsity game starts at 5:30 p.m. and varsity starts at 7:30 p.m. and royalty presentations will take place between the two games. Parade floats will be judged during half time of the Varsity game.
Fall Arts Festival
Saturday
The Williams Community Center Association will host the first of its kind Fall Arts Festival from 11 a.m.-3 p.m. About 10 amateur and professional Northern California artists will have their works on display at the free show held at the Williams Community Center, located at 860 C Street in Williams. In addition to the art, attendees can also enjoy a free ice cream social and food from local vendors. Pumpkins will also be on sale during the festival. For more information, call Fall Arts Festival co-organizer Judy Busath at 517-0006.
Cork ‘n’ Pork
Saturday
Grindstone Wines will host their third annual Cork n’ Pork event at their new location in the Dunnigan Hills, located at 12700 County Road 89 in Esparto. From 3p.m.-6 p.m., the event will be offering wine club pick ups, pop-up wine tasting and bottles for purchase to enjoy with tasty food from the Rollin’ Roadhouse food truck and live music. For more information, contact Tierney Bates at tierney@grindstonewines.com.
Pumpkin Village
Sunday
Pumpkin Village returns to the Colusa County Fairgrounds, located at 1303 10th Street in Colusa, featuring a petting zoo, pony rides, hay rides, a hay maze, a corn cannon, face painting, food vendors and of course a pumpkin patch. Gates will be open from 10 a.m. until 4 p.m. and parking and admission are free. For more information, contact the Colusa County Fairgrounds at 458-2641.
Arbuckle Almond Fun Run
Sunday
The seventh annual Arbuckle Almond Fun Run/Walk will be held at Pierce High School, located at 960 Wildwood Road. Registration begins at 7:15 a.m. The one mile run starts at 8 a.m. and the 5K walk/run starts at 8:30. Registration fees are $20 and Pierce High School students can race for $10. Children 13 years of age and younger must be accompanied by an adult to participate. Dogs, rollerblades, skates and skateboards, bikes or scooters are not permitted. Proceeds from the event will benefit educational programs at Pierce Unified School District. Registration forms can be slid under the Arbuckle Parks and Recreation District office, located at 309 Fifth Street, or mailed to P.O. Box 858, Arbuckle, CA 95912. For more information, contact 473-3016.
Spelling and Scrabble Club
Tuesday, Oct. 15
The Colusa Library will host a morning of Scrabble play each Tuesday through Oct. 22. All skill levels welcome to attend the weekly session that is held at 738 Market St. in Colusa from 9 a.m.-10 a.m. For more information or to sign up, contact the Colusa Library at 458-0373.