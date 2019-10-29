Free Transit Rides
Today-Oct. 31
To celebrate 40 years of business, the Colusa County Transit will be offering free fare days through October 31, thanks to a Low Carbon Transit Operations grant provided through Caltrans. Passengers will receive free transportation on any of the fixed-timed routes that travel throughout the county, excluding medical transports. All riders must call the Transit office in advance to schedule a ride. A full list of scheduled route times is available at www.ca-colusacounty.civicplus.com/index.aspx?NID=182. The Colusa County Transit operates Monday through Friday from 7 a.m. until 5 p.m. For more information or to schedule a ride, call the Colusa County Transit at 458-0287.
Drive Thru Flu Clinic
Today
The Colusa County Public Health Department will host a free drive thru flu clinic at the Colusa County Fairgrounds, located at 303 10th St. in Colusa, from 11 a.m.-3 p.m. Free flu shots will be available at all people 13 years and older. Children under the age of 18 must be accompanied by a parent or guardian to receive their shot. Organizers recommend wearing clothing that allows easy access to the upper arm for faster service. For more information, contact the Colusa County Public Health Department at 458-0380.
Nightmare on Fifth Street
Thursday
McNary-Moore Funeral Services, located at 107 Fifth St. in Colusa, will host the inaugural Nightmare on Fifth Street Safe Halloween Night Party from 5 p.m.-8 p.m. The event is open to children from birth through 13 years of age that are accompanied by an adult and will feature food, games with prizes, candy, a which hat ring toss, a pumpkin decorating station, pin the gourd on the jack-o-lantern, face painting, a screening of “Casper the friendly ghost,” and more. A costume contest will also be held with prizes awarded for the cutest, scariest and most original costume in the age categories of zero-two, three-six, seven-10 and 11-13. For more information, contact McNary-Moore Funeral Services at 458-2111.
Truck or Treat
Thursday
The Williams Community Church will host a trunk or treat event at the church, located at 315 Ninth St. in Williams, from 5 p.m.-7 p.m. Enjoy a safe and family-friendly event featuring decorated trucks, candy and popcorn, bounce houses, games and face painting. For more information, contact the Williams Community Church at 473-5913.
Dia De Los Muertos
Friday
Williams Jr. Sr. High School will host a Dia De Los Muertos event in the high school multipurpose room, located at 260 11th St. in Williams, from 5 p.m.-7 p.m. The event will feature art and activities, face painting and food. The movie “Book of Life” will also be shown. For more information, contact Williams Jr. Sr. High School at 473-5369.
Parent’s Night Out
Friday
The Colusa Family Resource Center, located at 131 Fifth St. in Colusa, will host a Parent’s Night Out event from 6 p.m.-9:30 p.m. Children ages eight weeks through 12 years old can be dropped off at the center for a night of games, arts and crafts, age-appropriate activities and pizza while parents enjoy a night to themselves. Drop-off registration costs $15 per child and $5 per additional sibling for families with more than one child. Registration is available online but spots will not be guaranteed until you are notified directly by the agency. For more information, call the Colusa Family Resource Center at 458-7678 or visit www.colusafrc.org.
Make It, Take It Craft Expo
Saturday
The Colusa County 4-H will host a day of fun-filled craft making at 100 Sunrise Blvd., Suite E in Colusa from 9 a.m.-3 p.m. The event will feature projects for all ages and abilities ranging from 50 cents to $10. For more information, contact the Colusa County 4-H at 458-0570.
Grimes Ladies Aid Society annual Dinner and Bazaar
Saturday
The Grimes Ladies Aid Society will host their annual dinner and bazaar at Grand Island Elementary School, located at 551 Leven St. in Grimes, starting at 5 p.m. A turkey and ham dinner will be served with all the trimmings as well as dessert and a beverage. Dinner costs $15 for adults and $5 for children ages five through 12. Children under five are free. The bazaar will include linens, crafts, boutique items, mystery packages for all ages, and a country store with local produce, baked goods, candies and jellies.
Arbuckle Car Show and Depot Birthday BBQ
Sunday
RESCHEDULED: The Arbuckle Revitalization Committee will host the Arbuckle Car Show and Depot Birthday BBQ at LaVanche Hurst Park, located at the corner of Fifth and Hall streets in Arbuckle. Hundreds of cars will be on display, as well as several local vendors and activities. The Knights of Columbus Council #14112 will host a $10 per plate breakfast at 6 a.m. to kick of the festivities. A $15 tri-tip lunch will be available starting at 11 a.m. For more information, contact Debbie Charter at 518-5955.